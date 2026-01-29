24 hours in pictures, 29 January 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Carina Frade, Marna Grobler, Lucinda De Villiers and Tamy Botha pose for a photograph with their Flip Flop Day stickers, at the launch of the CHOC Flip Flop Day 2026 campaign, 29 January 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff. South Africans are encouraged to put their best foot forward for children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer as Flip Flop Day returns on Friday, 20 February. Led by CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa, Flip Flop Day is a national fundraising and awareness campaign inviting individuals, schools and workplaces to purchase a R10 Flip Flop Day sticker and wear their flip flops in solidarity with families affected by childhood cancer. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
An aerial view of the Hudson River as a water taxi makes it way through the icy river during freezing temperatures, seen from the Edge observation deck in New York City on January 28, 2026. A life-threatening freeze is gripping large swaths of the United States after a monster storm caused at least 38 deaths from the Deep South to the Northeast, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands and sent air travel into chaos. Another Arctic blast expected this weekend could deliver fresh misery for more than 100 million Americans, with record low temperatures and another major storm threatening — even as municipalities are digging out from deep piles of snow and ice. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Straw-stuffed dolls with photographs of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) and other Spanish and European political representatives burn in flames during a farmers protest against the EU-Mercosur trade deal and the economic pressures facing the agricultural sector in Valladolid, on January 29, 2026. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)
Iconic Ndebele artist and cultural luminary HRH Gogo Esther Mnguni (84) embarks on a world record attempt at The Leonardo Hotel on January 27, 2026 in Sandton, South Africa. The legendary cultural custodian is set to become the first artist in history to paint atop Sub-Saharan Africa’s tallest building, The Leonardo, in Sandton. The landmark artistic moment celebrates African excellence, living heritage and global cultural impact. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko (MEC) at the handover of X-Ray equipment and the official opening of the refurbished radiography room at Jabulani Dumane Health Centre on January 29, 2026 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The milestone forms part of the health department’s commitment to transforming primary healthcare service delivery by expanding access to specialised services. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
People cross a street used for temporary snow storage in central Moscow on January 29, 2026. The snow depth in Moscow reached 60–62 cm, which is twice the climatic norm and repeats the absolute record of 61 cm, set in 1994, local media report. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
Passers-by look at the posters of hostages at the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein in Johannesburg, 29 January 2026. South African Jewry gathered to commemorate the release of the final hostages taken on the 7th October 2023. After 843 day all the hostages are accounted for and balloons and posters honouring all the returned and deceased hostages were put up in a poignant display to show solidarity with the international Jewish community. Picture: Neil McCartney
Members of Qatar’s Pakistani community play cricket at a car park at sunset in Doha on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)
Girls play football in a pitch next to Israel’s controversial separation barrier, which bears a graffiti depicting a football breaking through the concrete, during a training session at the pitch at the Aida camp for Palestinian refugees outside Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on January 29, 2026, weeks after the Israeli military announced that it will demolish the football pitch. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)
People ride in the back of a truck moving along an inundated main street in Morocco’s northwestern city of Ksar el-Kebir on January 29, 2026, as several neighbourhoods flooded in the city due to a rise in the water level of the Loukkos river following recent heavy rainfall. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)
The aerial view shows a part of a giant landslide in Niscemi, Sicily, on January 29, 2026. A large area of the town of Niscemi is declared “red zone” after the a 4km-long stretch of the hillside collapsed on January 25, 2026, forcing the evacuation of some 1,500 people. The town, built on unstable terrain, was battered by a powerful storm which hit southern Italy last week and experts say the chasm could widen further and swallow houses with the rains expected over the coming days. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) addresses the media on second day of the budget session of the parliament, in New Delhi on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
A woman comes out of the water in Nuuk, Greenland, on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
A model presents a creation for Germanier for the Women’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between South Africa and West Indies at SuperSport Park in Centurion on January 29, 2026. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
