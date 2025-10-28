24 hours in pictures, 28 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Cassel Mathale, Deputy Minister of Police and Soviet Lekganyane, chairperson of Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 28, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Pope Leo XIV attends an inter-religious meeting to pray for peace inside the Colosseum in Rome, on October 28, 2025. (Photo by Gregorio Borgia / POOL / AFP)
Amber-Lee Hughes appears at Johannesburg High Court for sentencing in a child murder case on October 28, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Hughes was found guilty of raping and killing her ex-boyfriend’s daughter, Nada-Jane Chalita (4). It is reported that the little girl was found drowned in a bathtub at her home in 2023. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Sinalo Jafta of South Africa pictured during the South Africa net session at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on October 28, 2025 in Guwahati, India. (Photo by Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)
A view of clouds in New Delhi, India 28 October 2025. The first cloud-seeding trial takes place over parts of Delhi as the city experiences high levels of pollution caused by smoke from Diwali firecrackers and farm fires in neighboring states. Picture: EPA/RAJAT GUPTA
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz serves to Britain’s Cameron Norrie during their men’s singles match on day two of the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 28, 2025. (Photo by Sebastien DUPUY / AFP)
A woman sits on a bench among autumn foliage at a park in Moscow, Russia, 28 October 2025. Picture: EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
A cyclist rides past Parliament during rush hour in London, Britain, 28 October 2025. A University College London (UCL) study revealed that cycling ‘near misses’ in London are worst at rush hour and on roads without dedicated infrastructure. The study looked at the types, locations and causes of cycling ‘near misses’ in London using helmet-mounted cameras and GPS devices to track commuter journeys. Picture: EPA/ANDY RAIN
A member of Kosovo Security Force (KSF) walks past a NATO peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) helicopter as he takes part in the military exercise “Wolf Arrow” to validate the third regiment of land forces, in the village of Babaj Bokes, south-western Kosovo on October 28, 2025. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)
A model presents a creation of Australian label Kirrikin by Amanda Healy, a First Nations fashion designer, during a showcase at the Australian High Commission in New Delhi on October 28, 2025. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
