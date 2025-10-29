24 hours in pictures, 29 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Reflection of a taxi at Bara taxi rank in Soweto, 29 October 2025, after some heavy rains in Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa poses in front of a fresco depicting Swiss mountains, a Japanese style wave and the continents after a press conference in Bern, Switzerland, 29 October 2025. Ramaphosa is on a two-day state visit to Switzerland. Picture: EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE
The giant inflatable MCR Monster named ‘The Ghoullaghers’ is on display as part of ‘Halloween in the City’ festivities in Manchester, Britain, 29 October 2025. The monsters are created by artists Filthy Luker and Pedro Estrellas, and form an illuminated trail around Manchester city center in the run up to Halloween. Picture: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN
A mural created during the Natinta 2025 festival held at the General Cemetery of La Paz, Bolivia, 29 October 2025. The annual festival, drawing inspiration from Bolivian and Andean cultural philosophy, invited national and international muralists to create large-scale murals on the cemetery walls, transforming the space into an open-air art gallery. Picture: EPA/LUIS GANDARILLAS
Japan’s Mt. Fuji is seen off the starboard wing of Air Force One during its flight en route to South Korea on October 29, 2025. US President Donald Trump headed to South Korea on October 29 for a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), an AFP journalist onboard Air Force One said. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
The humanoid robot Ameca is on display during the kick-off event for High-Tech Agenda Germany in Berlin in Berlin, Germany, 29 October 2025. Picture: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Danish troops serving as part of a NATO Multinational Brigade during Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit to Adazi Military Base in Latvia, 29 October 2025. The Danish Royal Couple is on a state visit to Latvia from 28 to 29 October. Picture: EPA/TOMS KALNINS
A woman walks in a street before Hurricane Melissa hits the city of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba on October 28, 2025. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)
A Pikitup employee cleans next to Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto, 29 October 2025, after some heavy rains in Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
