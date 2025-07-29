24 hours in pictures, 29 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A reveller performs a fire-breathing stunt as he takes part in a religious procession during the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ pilgrimage in the sacred month of Shravan, in Ajmer on July 29, 2025. (Photo by HIMANSHU SHARMA / AFP)