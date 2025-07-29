24 hours in pictures, 29 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A reveller performs a fire-breathing stunt as he takes part in a religious procession during the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ pilgrimage in the sacred month of Shravan, in Ajmer on July 29, 2025. (Photo by HIMANSHU SHARMA / AFP)
Tiffany Meek appears at Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for bail hearing in the murder case of her son Jayden-Lee Meek (11), on July 29, 2025 in Roodepoort, South Africa. It is reported that Jayden-Lee Meek (11) was found dead, half-naked with multiple bruises on his body outside his home in Fleurhof on 14 May. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
A firefighting airplane tries to extinguish a wildfire on Ymittos mountain, east of Athens, Greece, 28 July 2025. The wildfire burning scrub and low vegetation is in remission, according to an update by the Fire Department. Picture: EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS
South Africa rugby player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during the team’s practice at the Johannesburg Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 July 2025. South Africa play Australia in a 2025 Rugby Championship on 16 August. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
Sizophila Solontsi during the South African national women’s team training session at UCT Rugby Fields on July 29, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Eight former nuns of the order of the Poor Clares of Belorado, who were excomunicated by the Vatican after separating from the Catholic church, sit behind a grille which separates the nuns from visitors as they give a press conference following a trial hearing in their eviction lawsuit, at the Santa Clara Monastery in Beldorado, northern Spain, on July 29, 2025. (Photo by Cesar Manso / AFP)
Businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe appears at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of DJ Sumbody on July 29, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The suspects are facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearms. Oupa Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody was shot and killed in Woodmead in November 2022. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
A group of pilgrims from New Zealand, dressed in folk costumes, poses for a photograph during the Jubilee of Youth, in Rome, Italy, 28 July 2025. Around 500,000 young people are expected in Rome to celebrate their Jubilee from 28 July to 03 August 2025. Picture: EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
An Israeli army infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) leaves a cloud of dust as it moves at a position along the border with the Gaza Strip and southern Israel on July 29, 2025. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
Artists dressed in tiger costumes pose for a photograph during an awareness campaign marking ‘International Tiger Day’ and promoting tiger conservation in Bengaluru on July 29, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)
This aerial view shows the Lorraine American Cemetery and the memorial (background) in Saint-Avold, northeastern France, on July 29, 2025. Lorraine American Cemetery is the largest World War II American cemetery in Europe with a total of 10 481 burials. (Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP)
Fans cheers as the England women’s national football team homecoming victory parade passes them on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London on July 29, 2025 to celebrate the team winning Euro 2025. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
Fishermen sit by breakwaters in Alexandria, Egypt, 27 July 2025 (issued 28 July 2025). The Egyptian prime minister announced new coastal protection projects in Alexandria, aimed at preventing the city from flooding and erosion sinking due to rising sea levels. These projects include the construction of seawalls and breakwaters along the Alexandria Corniche, as well as initiatives to reinforce the coastline and protect vital infrastructure. Picture: EPA/Mohamed Hossam
A humanoid robot by Digit is seen during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) at the Shanghai World Expo and Convention Center in Shanghai on July 29, 2025. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
This aerial picture shows a flooded area in Miyun district, northern Beijing on July 29, 2025, following heavy rains. Heavy rain in Beijing killed 30 people and forced authorities to evacuate tens of thousands as swathes of northern China were lashed by torrential downpours that sparked deadly landslides, state media said on July 29. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
People who fled their homes near the border between Cambodia and Thailand gather to get temporary aid at an evacuation centre in Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province on July 29, 2025. A shaky ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia appeared to be holding on July 29, as military commanders met despite Bangkok’s allegations the truce had been breached with overnight skirmishes. (Photo by Chor Sokunthea / AFP)
