24 hours in pictures, 28 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A crane lifts a damaged railway wagon pictured near Riedlingen near Biberach an der Riss on July 28, 2025. Three people were killed and several others injured when a regional passenger train derailed in a wooded area on July 27, 2025, police said. About 100 passengers were aboard the train. (Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / AFP)