24 hours in pictures, 28 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A crane lifts a damaged railway wagon pictured near Riedlingen near Biberach an der Riss on July 28, 2025. Three people were killed and several others injured when a regional passenger train derailed in a wooded area on July 27, 2025, police said. About 100 passengers were aboard the train. (Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / AFP)
A pedestrian walks past a painting of a baby with flowers at Tshepisong phase 5, west of Johannesburg, 28 July 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) pose for pictures ahead of the leader’s meeting at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, Britain, 28 July 2025. President Trump is on a private trip to Scotland to visit his golf courses. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN / POOL
England’s defender #02 Lucy Bronze and England’s players lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final football match between England and Spain at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium in Basel, on July 27, 2025. England beat Spain 3-1 on penalties to win the Women’s Euro 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
A supporter of England attends the Fan Walk ahead of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain, in Basel, Switzerland, 27 July 2025. Picture: EPA/TIL BUERGY
Displaced Sudanese arrive at a bus stop in Khartoum on July 28, 2025, upon their return to the capital. (Photo by AFP)
Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates and his girl friend Urska Zigart after the 21st and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 132.3km from Mantes-la-Ville to Paris, France, 27 July 2025. Picture: EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK
US’ swimmer Katie Ledecky (C) competes in a heat of the women’s 1500m freestyle swimming event during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on July 28, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Alderman JP Smith: Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security ,Traffic Officers and family members at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on July 28, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that Craig De Lilly (36), a taxi driver, is alleged to have shot and killed traffic cop Walton van Rooyen. in his patrol car in 2020. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
People participate in a demonstration to demand justice, memory, and dignity, in rejection of the amnesty law approved by Congress to benefit uniformed officers sentenced or prosecuted for human rights abuses, San Cristobal Hill in Lima, Peru, 27 July 2025. Picture: EPA/JOHN REYES
Protestors during the Solidarity Walk for Palestine to end starvation along Seapoint Promenade on July 27, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. Demonstrators gathered in unity, calling for an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and showing support for the Palestinian people. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images)
Internally displaced Palestinians carry bags of flour near a food distribution point in Zikim, northern Gaza Strip, 27 July 2025. The Israeli army declared a ‘tactical pause’ in military operations in parts of the Gaza Strip on 27 July, to facilitate the safe passage of humanitarian aid convoys. More than 130 Palestinians, the majority of whom children, have died of malnutrition in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on 27 July. Picture: EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
A firefighter works at the site of a French holiday cottage gite for disabled adults where a fire broke out leaving one person dead and four people still missing in Montmoreau, south-western France, on July 28, 2025. According to a gendarmerie source, 12 disabled people were inside, in addition to the couple who run the gite. The fire is thought to have been caused by a fault in the electrical installation, according to the same source. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
People watch remote-controlled robots by Unitree Robotics boxing during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) at the Shanghai World Expo and Convention Center in Shanghai on July 28, 2025. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)
PICTURES: The Cirk’s Worlds Away a spectacular showcase of circus arts