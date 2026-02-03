24 hours in pictures, 3 February 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Provincial wildfire brigades and volunteer firefighters battle the flames to prevent the fire front from reaching the highway, in Chubut, Argentina, on February 2, 2025. Wildfires in the province of Chubut, particularly in areas such as Los Alerces and around Puerto Patriada, have already consumed more than 40,000 hectares, prompting authorities to step up firefighting and mitigation efforts. (Photo by Cristina Sille/Anadolu via Getty Images) Brad Binder of South Africa riding the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bike (33) during MotoGP Testing at Sepang Circuit on February 03, 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Gold & Goose Photography/Getty Images) Several residents of Laudium block the road to protest against the ongoing water crisis at the R55 Highway on February 02, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Residents were informed that Rand Water has experienced operational challenges for the third time in the past two weeks. It is reported that the protest led to road closure, causing major traffic disruptions. (Photo by Gallo Images/Manash Jyoti Das) Worshippers take part in the traditional ceremony of Iemanja, the Goddess of the Sea of the syncretic Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda, at Arpoador Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 2, 2026. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) Military personnel attend the ceremony as Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi at the Great Hall of the People on February 3, 2026 in Beijing, China. The visit comes as Uruguay seeks to strengthen trade and diplomatic ties with China amid growing South American engagement with Beijing. (Photo by Jessica Lee-Pool/Getty Images) An aerial view of the damaged area after a massive landslide prompted local authorities to declare a red zone in Niscemi, Sicily, Italy, on February 2, 2026. Nearly 1,500 people were evacuated from their homes, with firefighters assisting residents in recovering personal items from the affected area. The area had previously been struck by a landslide in 1997, and an ongoing investigation coordinated by the Gela public prosecutor is examining responsibility for construction in a geologically fragile zone. The situation remains fluid, with authorities closely monitoring the evolution of the landslide. (Photo by Valeria Ferraro/Anadolu via Getty Images) The UK Armed Forces Minister Al Carns (L) climbs a frozen waterfall as he carries out his reserve training alongside British Commando Forces on February 02, 2026 in Helligskogen, Norway. Minister for the Armed Forces Al (Alistair) Carns, Labour MP for Birmingham Selly Oak and a Colonel in the Royal Marines, visited the Royal Marines from 30 Commando, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron (SRS), amid the extreme winter conditions of northern Norway. The UK and Norway have committed to stepping up their joint military partnership in the Arctic, as NATO allies look to strengthen security across the region against threats from Russia. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Musher Johanne Bech stands at home in hunting outfit she wears when driving her sled dogs to chase polar bears during winter in Sisimiut, Greenland on February 2, 2026. Gloves and boots are made of seal skin, the dungaree is made of polar bear skin, and top jacket is made of reindeer skin (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) A park visitor feeds green parrots (Psittacula krameri), whose natural habitats are Africa and South Asia, have become a settled species in areas outside their native regions by increasing their populations at Ciutadella Park in Barcelona, Spain, on January 2, 2026. Due to being regularly fed by park visitors, these parrots have become accustomed to humans and are sometimes seen perched on people’s hands to take food. (Photo by Murat Bakmaz/Anadolu via Getty Images) Clowns fill the pews as they attend the annual Grimaldi Memorial Service at the All Saints Church in east London on February 1, 2026. The annual event is open to clowns from across the world who gather in memory of the legendary Joseph Grimaldi, the “king of clowns”, who was a 19th century English stage performer. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) Street art featuring an image of Norwegian Polar explorer Roald Amundsen is displayed on the side of a building on February 1, 2026 in Tromso, Norway. 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of the date that Roald Amundsen, along with Lincoln Ellsworth and Umberto Nobile, made the first undisputed journey to the North Pole, flying from Svalbard to Alaska in the airship “Norge”. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Aircraft of Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s Bayi aerobatic team perform an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore on February 3, 2026. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) This photo shows fire coming from an apartment building following a Russian air attack in Kyiv early on February 3, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia resumed strikes on Kyiv on February 3, Ukrainian officials said, as a week-long truce announced by US President Donald Trump gave way to renewed attacks in freezing conditions. (Photo by Serhii Okunev / AFP) People ice skating on the frozen Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Lincoln Memorial in the background, Washington, DC, on February 2, 2026. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images) MORE PICTURES: Bold creations highlighted at Paris Fashion Week