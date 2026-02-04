24 hours in pictures, 4 February 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A woman travels on a bus as the reflection of a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen on the window in Caracas on February 3, 2026. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) This photograph shows so called Ice Flowers on the frozen Dnipro River during sunrise in Kyiv on February 4, 2026. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) The Sharjah Mosque is lit up in a colourful display for the 15th annual Sharjah Light Festival in the emirate of Sharjah on February 3, 2026. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) A sumo wrestler warms up with a kettlebell during a morning practice at Ajigawa stable in Tokyo’s Koto district on February 4, 2026. Danylo Yavhusishyn fled the war in Ukraine to become a sumo wrestler in Japan and his rapid rise has taken him one step away from reaching the ancient sport’s highest rank. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) Sri Lanka Army Women’s Corps personnel march during the country’s 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Independence Square in Colombo on February 4, 2026. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) The wreck of a plane is seen after a crash in a private residence near Carstenhof Hospital in Glen Austin, Midrand, 4 January2026. There were no fatalaties, but a trainee pilot and instructor escaped with minor injuries. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen This handout picture taken and released on February 04, 2026 by the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Committee shows US rapper Snoop Dogg carrying the torch of the Olympic flame in Gallarate, ahead of Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games. (Photo by Handout / Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Committee / AFP) A firefighter walks in a flooded street of Alcacer do Sal, south of Portugal, during Leonardo storm on February 4, 2026. The Iberian peninsula on February 4, 2026 braced for a violent storm, with southern Spain shutting schools and Portugal placed on fresh alert after severe weather killed five people last week. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) This aerial photograph taken on February 3, 2026 shows people walking on the frozen Baltic Sea near Mikoszewo, northern Poland. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) A boy makes his way through debris following a reported Israeli strike on a camp housing displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on February 4, 2026. Despite a US-brokered truce entering its second phase last month, violence has continued in the Gaza Strip, with Israel and Hamas accusing each other of breaching the agreement. (Photo by Bashar Taleb / AFP) This photograph shows dumped plastic bottles and other garbage washed away by rains float along the Badovc Reservoir, one of the main drinking water sources in Pristina, near Pristina on February 4, 2026. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) John Steenhusien, leader of the South African opposition party Democratic Alliance (DA), addresses a press conference in Durban, on February 4, 2026. The leader of the second-largest party in South Africa’s ruling coalition, the Democratic Alliance, announced Wednesday he would step aside in a major shake-up ahead of local elections. The pro-business DA — credited with boosting confidence in South Africa when it joined the 10-party coalition in 2024 — has been rocked by a series of internal controversies over the leadership of John Steenhuisen. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP) This combination of pictures created on February 04, 2026 shows a detail of a newly restored fresco in the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina where an angel is reported resembling Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in Rome on January 31, 2026. And a picture showing the newly restored fresco in the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina where an angel was erased after a controversy, in Rome on February 4, 2026. The newly restored angel painted by Bruno Valentini was looking alike Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the author himself erased it on the request of the Vatican according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE and Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather outside a military recruitment centre during a demonstration against the military draft in Jerusalem on February 4, 2026. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP) A cyclist rides past an anti-US billboard displayed on a building in Tehran’s Valiasr Square on February 4, 2026. (Photo by AFP) MORE PICTURES: CATS the musical shines at The Teatro