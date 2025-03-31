PICTURES: Eid al-Fitr prayers at Nizamiye Mosque

Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr today. Hundreds gathered in Midrand at the Nizamiye Mosque for morning prayers.
Worshipers take part in morning prayers, 31 March 2025, at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The celebration marks an end to the holy month of Ramadan, a period of praying in the evenings and fasting between sunrise and sunset.
The Nizamiye Turkish Mosque in Midrand is believed to be the largest mosque complex in the southern hemisphere.
