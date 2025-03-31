PICTURES: Eid al-Fitr prayers at Nizamiye Mosque

Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr today. Hundreds gathered in Midrand at the Nizamiye Mosque for morning prayers.

Worshipers take part in morning prayers, 31 March 2025, at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The celebration marks an end to the holy month of Ramadan, a period of praying in the evenings and fasting between sunrise and sunset.

The Nizamiye Turkish Mosque in Midrand is believed to be the largest mosque complex in the southern hemisphere.

Worshipers arrive to take part in morning prayers, 31 March 2025, at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Worshipers take part in morning prayers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Worshipers take part in morning prayers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Worshipers are seen after morning prayers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Brothers Abdelrahman and Abdullah Bassiouni pose for a photograph in the mosque. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Twenty-month-old Marick Rajab (centre) is seen after morning prayers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

