Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

PICTURES: Eid al-Fitr prayers at Nizamiye Mosque

Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

31 Mar 2025

05:10 pm

Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr today. Hundreds gathered in Midrand at the Nizamiye Mosque for morning prayers.

Worshipers are seen after morning prayers at the Nizamiye Mosque

Worshipers take part in morning prayers, 31 March 2025, at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The celebration marks an end to the holy month of Ramadan, a period of praying in the evenings and fasting between sunrise and sunset.

The Nizamiye Turkish Mosque in Midrand is believed to be the largest mosque complex in the southern hemisphere.

Worshipers are seen after morning prayers at the Nizamiye Mosque
Worshipers arrive to take part in morning prayers, 31 March 2025, at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Worshipers are seen after morning prayers at the Nizamiye Mosque
Worshipers take part in morning prayers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Worshipers are seen after morning prayers at the Nizamiye Mosque
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Worshipers are seen after morning prayers at the Nizamiye Mosque
Worshipers take part in morning prayers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Worshipers are seen after morning prayers at the Nizamiye Mosque
Worshipers are seen after morning prayers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Worshipers are seen after morning prayers at the Nizamiye Mosque
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Worshipers are seen after morning prayers at the Nizamiye Mosque
Brothers Abdelrahman and Abdullah Bassiouni pose for a photograph in the mosque. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Worshipers are seen after morning prayers at the Nizamiye Mosque
Twenty-month-old Marick Rajab (centre) is seen after morning prayers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Worshipers are seen after morning prayers at the Nizamiye Mosque
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Worshipers are seen after morning prayers at the Nizamiye Mosque
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Worshipers are seen after morning prayers at the Nizamiye Mosque
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Worshipers are seen after morning prayers at the Nizamiye Mosque
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Worshipers are seen after morning prayers at the Nizamiye Mosque
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

PICTURES: Religious worship at the Braamfontein Spruit

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Islam Muslim photography pictures religion

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Judge wishes ex-cop ‘good luck’ and jails her for life
Politics Budget compromise close but ANC and DA leaders ‘will pay down the line’
News R1.44bn sent to municipalities for disaster relief across five provinces
Crime R600K disappears from stokvel’s bank account
South Africa Kubayi slams fake WhatsApp calling for prosecution of Mashatile

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp