24 hours in pictures, 3 June 2025

Parts used in crafting hyper-realistic or reborn dolls are on display in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 30 May 2025 (issued 02 June 2025). Reborn dolls are lifelike, handcrafted art dolls designed to look as realistic as possible, mimicking human infants. Recently, collectors in Brazil have been targeted by online insults after videos went viral on social media. Picture: EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA