24 hours in pictures, 3 June 2025

Parts used in crafting hyper-realistic or reborn dolls are on display in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 30 May 2025 (issued 02 June 2025). Reborn dolls are lifelike, handcrafted art dolls designed to look as realistic as possible, mimicking human infants. Recently, collectors in Brazil have been targeted by online insults after videos went viral on social media. Picture: EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA
An image made with a slow shutter speed shows a man holding onto a rope amid strong river currents while trying to cool off in Tanjung Malim, state of Perak, Malaysia, 03 June 2025. Earlier in May 2025, Malaysian Meteorological Department director-general Dr. Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said, ‘The Southwest Monsoon is expected to begin on May 10 and continue until September. During the monsoon, lower humidity levels typically lead to reduced rain cloud formation across most areas. As a result, the country will experience reduced rainfall during this period, with more dry days than rainy ones.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
This aerial photo shows people gathering at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Maarrat Misrin, north of Idlib, on June 3, 2025. (Photo by Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP)
Muslim worshippers gather for prayers around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Mecca, on June 2, 2025 ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Picture: Matrix Images
A herder sits amidst his camels at a cattle market in Lahore on June 3, 2025, ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
A person participates in a protest to commemorate the International Sex Workers Day, in Mexico City, Mexico, 02 June 2025. People engaged in sex work in Mexico marched through the center of the country’s capital to demand legal recognition of their work, access to social security, and an end to the violence against them. Picture: EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutiez
JHB Executive Mayor Dada Morero during the Kleena Joburg Campaign launch at Senaoane Park on June 03, 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. The mayoral campaign aims to rehabilitate 100 illegal dumping sites across the municipality and enhance waste management in the city through stakeholder collaborations led by Pikitup. ( Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Lebogang Maile (MEC for Finance and Economic Development) during the re-tabling of the Gauteng Provincial Budget for 2025/26 financial year at Gauteng Provincial Legislature on June 03, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The MEC outlines how the provincial government will use available resources to fund key priorities in this financial year, which include growing the economy, creating job opportunities and improving the delivery of public services to citizens. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle)
Greenpeace environmental activists set up a wax statue of French President Emmanuel Macron – they say to have stolen from the Musee Grevin – during an action against France’s gas and fertilizer imports from Russia, outside the Russian Embassy in Paris on June 2, 2025. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Workers are seen on a scaffolding at the construction site of the Liuqing Railway in Anqing, in eastern China’s Anhui province on June 2, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
A fiacre driver cools down his horses while waiting for customers at Michaeler’s square on hot summery day on June 02, 2025 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
US-Austrian actor, businessman and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger (L) and Former Prime Minister of Great Britain Tony Blair (R) arrive to attend the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, Austria on June 03, 2025. The Summit aims to connect stakeholders from politics, civil society and business to create a broad alliance for climate protection. It has been organized by the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
A detail of the Spittelau incinerator designed by Austrian visual artist and architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser is pictured in Vienna on June 2, 2025. Hundertwasser’ s work shows an almost obsessive interest in spiral forms. He was also revered as an ecological architect, designing a series of environmentally friendly buildings in Austria and abroad. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Afghan labourers unload watermelons from a truck at a market in the Fayzabad district of Badakhshan province on June 2, 2025. (Photo by Omer Abrar / AFP)
