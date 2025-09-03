24 hours in pictures, 3 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
An activist from Indonesia Women’s Alliance hold an anti-violence placard as she make up in front of Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 03 September 2025. Hundreds women activists staged an anti-violence rally due protests across the country following the death of a motorbike hailing driver during an earlier protest against the housing allowance for members of parliament on the night of 28 August in Jakarta. Picture: EPA/ADI WEDA
Cobus Reinach of the Springboks warms up during a South Africa Springboks Training Session at Trusts Stadiu on September 03, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Adv Kameel Premhid (R) speaks to his client suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya (L) inside the court at the Pretoria High Court on September 03, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. Sibiya was placed on leave by Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola for allegedly defying orders regarding the disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal political task team. (Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe)
A boy sits in a house damaged by floods after heavy rain, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, Pakistan, 03 September 2025. According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 488 people have died and 359 others have been injured due to monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since 26 June. Picture: EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB
People walk on the Old Railway Bridge, closed for traffic due Yamuna River’s flooding, in New Delhi, India, 02 September 2025. The Yamuna river crossed the danger mark after heavy rainfall in Delhi, and the government issued warnings over flood-like conditions, asking residents living on the river bed or in low-lying areas to evacuate to temporary shelters. Picture: EPA/RAJAT GUPTA
Clizia Incorvaia attends “Diva E Donna Award” red carpet during the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on September 2, 2025. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
Protesters hold placards and loudspeakers during a ‘day of rage’ demonstration calling on the government to sign a hostage-release and ceasefire deal in Jerusalem, Israel, 03 September 2025. According to the Israeli army (IDF) spokesperson, around 48 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of at least 30 confirmed dead. Picture: EPA/ABIR SULTAN
A mother mourns over the body of her daughter Shayma, wife of Mohammed Ahmad at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 03 September 2025. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Mohammed Ahmad, his wife Shayma, and his daughters Sara and Tala were killed in an Israeli air strike across Gaza on 02 September. More than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and about 1,200 Israelis have been killed since the launch of an Israeli military campaign in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on 07 October 2023. Picture: EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
Forest firefighters protest in downtown Madrid, Spain, 03 September 2025. Firefighters from the Madrid region have been on strike since 25 August 2025, demanding better working conditions and a new labor agreement. Picture: EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez
Owner of Terra Firma Reverse Technologies Dean Visagie leaves the Germiston Magistrates Court, 3 September 2025. Visagie is part of an ongoing fraud investigation over involving fake degrees and non-existent business ventures. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Chinese troops march during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Sino-Japanese War in Beijing, China, 03 September 2025. China holds on 03 September celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second Sino-Japanese War, known in China as the War of Resistance against the Japanese aggression, and the end of World War II. Picture: EPA/WU HAO
A woman looks at a picture of the ESO Station in Chile at the Planetarium during a press appointment of the visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier(not pictured) to the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in Munich, Germany, 02 September 2025. The ESO is an intergovernmental organization established in 1962, supported by 16 member states, with Chile hosting its observatories. Picture: EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI
A Taliban military helicopter airlifts the injured in earthquake-hit Kunar, Afghanistan, 02 September 2025. At least 1,400 people have been killed and some 2,000 injured after a shallow magnitude-6.0 earthquake and several aftershocks shook Nangarhar and Kunar in eastern Afghanistan overnight, officials reported. Picture: EPA/HAMID SABAWOON
