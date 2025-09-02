Multimedia

PICTURES: Scenes from the repaired Lilian Ngoyi Street

As the Johannesburg Mayor cut the ribbon to re-open Lilian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg, businesses are still struggling as reconstruction remains incomplete.

A general view of Lilian Ngoyi Street, formerly known as Bree Street, in central Johannesburg. The road has been closed since a gas explosion in 2023. August 22, 2025. OUR CITY NEWS/Alaister Russell

Lilian Ngoyi Street was closed after the 2023 explosion, leaving businesses crippled and residents inconvenienced. While officials insist that progress is being made, business owners say the delays are eroding their livelihoods and they have lost all trust in the City.

The Phase 1 work is a partial re-opening while the rest of the street is still undergoing major repairs that are expected to be completed in 2026.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero cuts the ribbon to officially re-open Lilian Ngoyi Street, 1 September 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Shop owner Salib Vahora dusts off his wares outside his business on Lilian Ngoyi Street. Picture: Our City News/Alaister Russell
Informal trade takes place on the pavement as a construction worker sits on the building site. The street has been closed since a gas explosion in 2023. Picture: OUR CITY NEWS/Alaister Russell
Workers walk along the re-opened street, 1 September 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A passageway along the street. Picture: OUR CITY NEWS/Alaister Russell
Pedestrians make their way navigating unfinished sidewalks. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Shop owner Nazar Noor poses for a portrait in his shop. He reported a serious decrease in business since the 2023 gas explosion that caused the closure of the road. Picture: OUR CITY NEWS/Alaister Russell
Unfinished sidewalks in front of a fashion retailer. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A convoy of vehicles makes its way along Lilian Ngoyi Street, 1 September 2025, at the official opening of the street by the Johannesburg Mayor. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A pedestrian reacts to the camera as she walks along Lilian Ngoyi Stree, with closed shops seen behind her. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
General aerial views of Lilian Ngoyi Street, 1 September 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Stakeholders, business owners, landlords, informal traders and other concerned residents look over a balcony to see the Lilian Ngoyi Street construction site. Picture: OUR CITY NEWS/Alaister Russell
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A woman and child walk past a closed business. Picture: OUR CITY NEWS/Alaister Russell
Construction rubble and parked taxis can be seen alongside Lilian Ngoyi Street. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A construction worker is seen walking through the construction site. Picture: OUR CITY NEWS/Alaister Russell

