PICTURES: Scenes from the repaired Lilian Ngoyi Street

As the Johannesburg Mayor cut the ribbon to re-open Lilian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg, businesses are still struggling as reconstruction remains incomplete.
A general view of Lilian Ngoyi Street, formerly known as Bree Street, in central Johannesburg. The road has been closed since a gas explosion in 2023. August 22, 2025. OUR CITY NEWS/Alaister Russell
Lilian Ngoyi Street was closed after the 2023 explosion, leaving businesses crippled and residents inconvenienced. While officials insist that progress is being made, business owners say the delays are eroding their livelihoods and they have lost all trust in the City.
The Phase 1 work is a partial re-opening while the rest of the street is still undergoing major repairs that are expected to be completed in 2026.