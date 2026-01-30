24 hours in pictures, 30 January 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Hundreds of people gather at Somorrostro beach, where a 1,000-square-metre canvas bearing the portrait of Hind Rajab has been unfolded in a solidarity action, in Barcelona, Spain on January 29, 2026. The large-scale display has aimed to draw attention to the situation of children in Gaza and to denounce the impact of the conflict on the Palestinian civilian population. Participants have taken part in the collective deployment of the canvas, which covered a significant section of the beach. Organizers say the action has sought to break international silence and raise awareness through a symbolic and visual intervention. The event has formed part of broader solidarity initiatives taking place in several European cities addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza. (Photo by Lorena Sopena Lopez/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Cars are having difficulty moving through the waterlogged roads caused by heavy rain and storms in Buca district of Izmir, Turkiye on January 29, 2026. Heavy rainfall and storms affecting the central districts of Izmir negatively impacted daily life. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A view of a collapsed building as civilians who lost their homes struggle with harsh weather conditions and increasingly difficult living conditions in makeshift tents set up amid the rubble in Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, Gaza City, Gaza, on January 29, 2026. After two years of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, displaced Palestinians continue to live in worn-out tents despite the hardships caused by the war and the ongoing blockade. (Photo by Khalil Ramzi Alkahlut/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Firefighters burn tyres on the street as more than 600 firefighters protest to denounce the lack of staff and resources and poor working conditions in Lille, France, on January 29, 2026. The firefighters blocked the Lille ring road before heading to the SDIS building, where a huge fire was lit, and tensions arose with the police. (Photo by Luc Auffret/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A warship is seen as the naval drill of STEADFAST DART 26, one of NATOâs largest exercises in 2026, is announced at a press conference held in Rota, Spain on January 29, 2026. The exercise aims to demonstrate the rapid deployment of the Allied Response Force (ARF) to Germany and showcase interoperability capabilities. (Photo by Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Twelve-year-old Abdurrahman al-Nashash, who lost his father and his left leg in an Israeli army attack targeting al-Razi School in Gaza, plays his oud at Bureij camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on January 29, 2026. Abdurrahman, who loves playing the oud, received a prosthetic leg in Jordan, where he went for medical treatment. On his return to Gaza, the Palestinian child was not allowed by the Israeli army to bring his oud into the area. Continuing his music with a new oud gifted by his teacher, al-Nashash lives under harsh conditions in a heavily damaged building in the Bureij Refugee Camp. (Photo by Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Children play next to the tents, housing displaced Palestinians in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza Strip on January 30, 2026. The US-brokered ceasefire, which sought to halt the fighting between Israel and Hamas sparked by the group’s October, 2023 attack has been in place for more than three months despite both sides accusing the other of repeated violations. (Photo by Bashar Taleb / AFP)
Dr Malusi Gigaba appears at Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court over alleged corruption linked to Transnet SOC Ltd’s multibillion-rand locomotive procurement programme on January 30, 2026 in Palm Ridge, South Africa. The state alleges that the Dr Malusi Gigaba accepted undisclosed amounts of cash from members of the Gupta family while serving as minister of public enterprises. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
A shop employee (R) shovels the snow in front of the shop in Aomori city, Aomori prefecture on January 30, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Yuyuan Garden on January 30, 2026 in Shanghai, China. Keir Starmer undertakes a high-profile diplomatic mission to China and Japan, marking the first visit to Beijing by a British leader since 2018. Accompanied by a delegation of 50 business leaders, Starmer aims to “reset” relations with President Xi Jinping to stimulate UK economic growth through expanded trade and the revival of high-level economic dialogues. Starmer concludes the trip with a brief visit to Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
A model presents a creation for Germanier for the Women’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
A red kite is seen on a snowy ground in Ercis district of Van, Turkiye on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Necmettin Karaca/Anadolu via Getty Images)
