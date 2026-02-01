48 hours in pictures, 1 February 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Participants wearing isothermal wetsuits float among ice floes in a hole on the frozen Moskva river as they enjoy ice floating – the growing relaxation trend, in Moscow on January 30, 2026. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
Syrian Kurds lift up flags and flash the V for victory sign during a demonstration in the city of Hasakeh in northeastern Syria, on February 1, 2026, as they rally behind the Kurdish forces and support the recent agreement with the government. Syrian Kurds rallied in the northeast city February 1, in a show of solidarity ahead of the implementation of a recent deal with the government. Damascus and Kurdish forces reached a comprehensive agreement on January 30, to gradually integrate the Kurds’ military and civilian institutions into the state, after under-pressure Kurds ceded territory to advancing government forces in recent weeks. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP)
A model presents a creation by Yolanda Rivas during the International Flamenco Fashion Show – SIMOF in Seville on January 31, 2026. (Photo by Cristina Quicler / AFP)
UAE Team Emirates XRG Switzerland’s Jan Christen celebrates his victory with his trophy after winning the AlUla Tour cycling race at the end of the fifth and last stage, 163.9km from Alula Old Town to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid on January 31, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
President Cyril Ramaphosa poses for a picture with the FIFA World Cup trophy at the FIFA World Cup Original Trophy Tour at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, 30 January 2026. Picture; Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
A man walks past burnt vehicles in a torched police station on the outskirts of Quetta on February 1, 2026 a day after an attack by Baloch separatists. Pakistan forces were hunting on February 1 for the separatists behind a string of coordinated attacks in the restive Balochistan province, with the government vowing to retaliate after more than 190 people were killed in two days. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP)
Supporters encourage marathon runners during the Ottosdal Nite Race, as part of the Draf en Trap event, 31 February 2025, in Ottosdal in the North West. The marathon is the only night marathon in South Africa and sees runners start at 5pm running into the night, following a route lit by up to 2 000 paraffin lamps. Earlier in the day entrants could also take part in road cycling and mountain biking events. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
EFF Deputy President Godrich Gardee on the last day of the EFF plenum at Birchwood Hotel in Boskburg, east of johannesburg, 1 February 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
A fashion enthusiast stands by the catwalk while waiting to be seated as she arrives to attend the main show of Nairobi Fashion Week in Nairobi, on January 31, 2026. Models sashay down Nairobi Fashion Week’s catwalk, where the clothing off the runway is almost more alluring, featuring everything from silk jumpsuits, embroidered linen, upcycled streetwear, cowboy-apparel or, as the evening’s emcee put it: “Everyone is serving, everyone is looking expensive.”While the crowd was effusive in its praise of the majority Kenyan designs, as well as a striking Nigerian brand, homegrown and successful brands remain small for a country that once boasted a thriving textile industry. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)
A Hindu devotee carries a ‘kavadi’ adorned with flowers and idols during the annual Thaipoosam Kavadi festival at the Merebank Shree Parasakthie Temple in Durban, on February 1, 2026. The Thaipoosam Kavadi festival is a Hindu celebration honoring Lord Murugan, marked by prayers, offerings, and acts of devotion. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP)
Dressed up revellers sail their decorated boats on the Grand Canal during the traditional parade at Venice Carnival, on February 1, 2026. The Venice Carnival 2026 runs from January 31 to February 17, 2026, themed “Olympus – The Origins of the Game” (or Olympus: Alle Origini del Gioco). It celebrates the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics by blending mythology, art, sport, and the spirit of competition. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)
A woman wearing a costume stands during a demonstration by Arab-Israelis in Tel-Aviv on January 31, 2026, to draw attention to the rising crime rates in their community. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
The dragon dance is performed during celebrations marking the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Horse, in the Liberdade district of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on January 31, 2026. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP)
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in their men’s singles final match on day fifteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 1, 2026. (Photo by IZHAR KHAN / AFP)
Airforce members parade at the South African Airforce’s annual Prestige Parade to commemorate the years of existence and the service it has rendered to the country at Air Force Base Swartkop in Centurion, 30 January 2026. The core purpose of the Parade is to showcase the air capabilities and assets that the SA Air Force is operating and award those who performed excellently throughout the previous year. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
MORE PICTURES: Bold creations highlighted at Paris Fashion Week