24 hours in pictures, 30 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A protester throws a stone towards security forces during a demonstration against repeated water and electricity outages in Antananarivo on September 30, 2025. Protesters in Madagascar gathered for new demonstrations September 30, 2025, a day after Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina sacked his government in a bid to quell days of unrest that has left 22 people dead, according to the UN. Inspired by “Gen Z” protests in Indonesia and Nepal, the youth-led movement has taken aim at ingrained misgovernance, fuelled by anger over repeated water and power cuts across the poor Indian Ocean nation. (Photo by RIJASOLO / AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 30, 2025. Trump is headed to Quantico, Virginia, to attend a meeting with senior military officers. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Protestors block roads during the protest over illegal evictions at Klipspruit Valley Road on September 30, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Residents of Pennyville Communal Housing protesting because they are allegedly facing illegal evictions by JOSHCO. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Climate activists shut down entrances to the Cape Town International Convention Centre, chaining themselves to a giant green payment machine while presenting oil and gas executives with a trillion-dollar bill for climate destruction at what they’re denouncing as “Africa Exploitation Week”, 30 September 2025. Picture: Shayne Robinson/Greenpeace
Military members look on before US President Donald Trump addresses senior military officers gathered at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, on September 30, 2025. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday the US military must fix “decades of decay” as he addressed a rare gathering of hundreds of senior officers summoned from around the world to hear him speak near Washington. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
Ward 58 residents from Mayyfair West, Crosby, Brixton, Fordsburg, Fietas and Vreda Park picket outside the City of Johannesburg Council Chambers in Braamfontein in Johannesburg, 30 September2025. It is alleged that residents have been living with water disruptions for years. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men perform the “Tashlich” ritual, during which “sins are cast into the water to the fish”, in Israel’s coastal city of Netanya, on September 30, 2025, ahead of the Day of Atonement, or Yom Kippur, the most important day in the Jewish religious calendar, which starts at sunset on October 1. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
Devotees dressed as Hindu deity Hanuman take part in celebrations during a religious procession on the occasion of Navaratri festival in Amritsar on September 30, 2025. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
Locals stand next to effigies of demon king Ravana placed for sale in New Delhi, India, 30 September 2025, ahead of the upcoming Dussehra festival. The effigies are burnt during the Hindu festival, which commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana and marks the victory of good over evil. Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, falls on 02 October this year. Picture: EPA/HARISH TYAGI
A model presents gloves and a bag by Anrealage for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 30, 2025. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)
The Cotopaxi volcano emits water vapour and gases as seen from Quito on September 30, 2025. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP)
Dumisani Khumalo at the Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry on Day 9 at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on September 30, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
US actor Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at a press conference in Vatican City, Vatican, 30 September 2025, to present the upcoming international conference ‘Raising Hope for Climate Justice’. The event will be held from 01 to 03 October in Castel Gandolfo. Picture: EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
Drainage workers stand next to the overflooding Hoan Kiem Lake during heavy rains in Hanoi on September 30, 2025. Heavy rain that began late on September 29, caused widespread flooding in the capital Hanoi. (Photo by AFP)
