24 hours in pictures, 30 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Protesters gesture during a protest march against undocumented migrants in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on April 30, 2026. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP) Pilots of American Airlines Flight 3599, operating from Miami International Airport to Caracas, Venezuela, wave Venezuelan and US flags before departing on a nonstop flight to Venezuela, the first between the US and Venezuela in seven years, at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on April 30, 2026. American Airlines is launching service between Miami and Caracas starting on April 30, becoming the first US carrier to offer service to Venezuela since 2019. The first direct flight between the United States and Venezuela in seven years took off Thursday, a new sign of a thaw after Washington deposed leftist leader Nicolas Maduro. The American Airlines flight took off at 10:26 am (1426 GMT) from Miami en route to Caracas, where the United States has resumed diplomatic relations after years of tension. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) A member of the U.S. Army 7th Army Training Command, clad in black in the role of opposition force, operates a Drone Shield RfAI radio frequency (RF) detection drone scanner during the “Combined Resolve” military exercise at the 7th ATC Joint Multinational Readiness Center on April 30, 2026 in Hohenfels, Germany. The 7th Army Training Command Joint Multinational Readiness Center, located in Bavaria, is among the main training grounds for U.S. Army Europe and Africa combat scenarios. U.S. President Donald Trump, irritated by recent comments by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, has threatened to pull U.S. troops out of Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) A labourer works at an iron factory in Lahore on April 30, 2026. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) Star Wars Stormtroopers with Simon “Ghost” Riley from Call of Duty during the 2026 Comic Con Cape Town festival at Cape Town International Convention Centre on April 30, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. Comic Con is the largest multi-genre pop culture, cosplay, gaming, and fan festival. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images) First Minister John Swinney poses with Highland cow Cairistiona at High Airyolland farm as he campaigns in Galloway and West Dumfries ahead of the Holyrood Election on April 30, 2026 in Newton Stewart, Scotland. SNP Leader and First Minister John Swinney is campaigning in Galloway and West Dumfries with SNP candidate Emma Harper, one week ahead of the Holyrood elections on May 7. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Members of Iran’s National Music Orchestra perform on the occasion of the national “Persian Gulf” day at the Vahdat Hall in Tehran, on April 30, 2026. Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf vowed on April 30 that his country’s control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz would ensure a future without US presence in the area. “Today, by managing the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will provide itself and its neighbours with the precious blessing of a future free from American presence and interference,” said Ghalibaf in a post on X to mark the national “Persian Gulf” day. (Photo by AFP) Towing teams remove a bus from the Seine river after it fell with passengers on board into the river, in Juvisy-sur-Orge, on the outskirts of Paris, on April 30, 2026. A bus, with a driver at the end of her training, collided with a parked vehicle, unoccupied, before falling into the Seine in Essonne, near the town of Juvisy-sur-Orge (south of Paris). Four people were rescued “safe and sound”, according to a source close to the case. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) A man walks past a mural of a football player in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico on April 29, 2026. Mexico will co-host the biggest World Cup in history along with the United States and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026. (Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP) ISTANBUL, TURKIYE – APRIL 30: People spend time at Taksim square on April 30, 2026, in Istanbul, Turkiye. (Photo by Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images) A statue which suddenly appeared the day before, bearing the signature of British street artist Banksy etched onto its base, is pictured in Waterloo Place in central London early morning on April 30, 2026. A large statue has appeared on a plinth in central London with Banksy’s name scrawled on the base, prompting speculation on April 30, 2026 that it may be the British street artist’s latest work. The statue — of a suited man marching, with one leg off the plinth, while carrying a flag that is covering his face — reportedly first emerged just off Pall Mall on Wednesday. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 29 April 2026 Read more 24 hours in pictures, 24 April 2026