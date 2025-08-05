24 hours in pictures, 5 August 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
An indigenous woman participates in the encampment of the 4th March of Indigenous Women in Brasilia, Brazil, 04 August 2025. Picture: EPA/ANDRE BORGES
People look at exhibits in the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington DC, USA, 04 August 2025. The museum has reopened exhibits following an extensive reconstruction. Picture: EPA/WILL OLIVER
Eldorado Park community and various GBV groups protest outside Protea Magistrate’s Court during the bail application of ex-police officer Mandla Buthelezi on August 05, 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. It is reported that Mandla Buthelezi is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Gauteng crime warden Chesnay Keppler. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Acrobatic artist Kate Ryan hula-hoops with multiple hoops early in the morning in Piazza del Duomo (Cathedral Square) in central Milan, on August 5, 2025. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)
People gather on the beach during a hot summer day in Rabat, Morocco, 04 August 2025. According to the Moroccan General Directorate of Meteorology, the agency issued an updated weather alert warning of extreme heat, local thunderstorms that may be accompanied by hail, and strong wind gusts, urging citizens to exercise caution and take necessary preventive measures. Picture: EPA/Jalal Morchidi
A worker unloads eggs from a truck at a traditional market in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 05 August 2025. The Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that Indonesia’s economic growth in the second quarter of 2025 reached 5.12 percent year-on-year (YoY), compared to 4.87 percent YoY in the previous quarter. Picture: EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Tourists sit amidst pigeons, along a road in Srinagar on August 5, 2025. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)
Police personnel sit at the flooded Namo ghat after heavy monsoon rains induced a rise in water level of River Ganges in Varanasi on August 5, 2025. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)
A pedestrian holds a bag over his head beside a bus stop in the Quarry Bay area of Hong Kong on August 5, 2025, amid a black rainstorm warning issued by the city’s weather observatory. Parts of Hong Kong were brought to a standstill by flooding caused by heavy rains on August 5, after the highest-tier rainstorm warning was issued for the fourth time in eight days. (Photo by Tommy WANG / AFP)
People gather in response to Greenpeace’s call to support the Plastics Treaty, one day before the session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution, in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 04 August 2025. Negotiators will take part in the second segment of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution during talks in Geneva taking place from 05 to 14 August 2025. Picture: EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI
Internally displaced Palestinians climb aid trucks to get food near a food distribution point in the Morag corridor, south of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, 04 August 2025. Picture: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
A fan stands in front of a mural by artist Paul Curtis, of Liverpool’s late Portuguese striker Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva before the first of two pre season friendly football matches between Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao, near Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 4, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)
