24 hours in pictures, 6 December 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai delivers the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Johannesburg Theatre in Johannesburg on December 5, 2023. South Africa marks the 10th anniversary of the passing of Nelson Mandela with Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai delivering the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
Pupils of Paradise Bend Primary School in Diepsloot collect gifts of tote bags filled with stationery, toys and sweets, 6 December 2023, as part of Steyn City’s annual community upliftment drive, ‘Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot’. Picture: Debbie Yazbek
A group of people ride their sail boats in the rain along the Singapore strait in Singapore on December 6, 2023. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Rise Mzansi pickets outside the Tambo Memorial hospital in Boksburg, 6 December 2023. They are protesting the conditions of the hospital, specifically the neonatal ward as part of their campaign to highligfht the lack of healthcare for woman and children as part of their 16 days of activism against GBV. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Nuns surround Pope Francis, during his weekly general audience at Paul-VI hall in the Vatican on December 6, 2023. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
An Israeli soldier holds a drone at an undisclosed location in southern Israel, 06 December 2023. Israeli forces resumed military strikes on Gaza after a week-long truce expired on 01 December. Nearly 16,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Boys walk past the debris on Marina Beach after heavy rains in Chennai on December 6, 2023. Chest-high water surged down the streets of India’s southern city Chennai on December 5, with eight people killed in intense floods as Cyclone Michaung made landfall on the southeast coast. (Photo by AFP)
Volunteers and police personnel rescue an elderly woman from a flooded locality following heavy downpours during ‘Cyclone Michaung’, in Chennai, India, 06 December 2023. Cyclone Michaung made landfall near the town of Bapatla on the coast of Andhra Pradesh state on 05 December and later weakened to a cyclonic storm. Several areas in Chennai remained inundated and severely affected due to torrential rains and floods, with the region experiencing extremely heavy rainfall due to the influence of the cyclone. The police officials reported that at least 17 people died due to rain-related incidents in Chennai caused by Cyclone Michaung. Picture: EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
A missile is launched from southern Gaza as smoke rises following an Israeli strike, as seen from Be’eri, Israel, 06 December 2023. Israeli forces resumed military strikes on Gaza after a week-long truce expired on 01 December. More than 16,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
An activist wears a climate-themed costume during a protest calling for an end to fossil fuels on the sixth day of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai, in Dubai, UAE, 05 December 2023. The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), runs from 30 November to 12 December, and is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference as over 70,000 estimated attendees, including the member states of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples and other relevant stakeholders will attend. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
An activist of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) garlands a statue of Indian social reformer Bhimrao Ambedkar on the occasion of his death anniversary, in Amritsar on December 6, 2023. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
Nina Pinzarrone of Belgium trains ahead of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, 06 December 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
