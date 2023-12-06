24 hours in pictures, 6 December 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai delivers the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Johannesburg Theatre in Johannesburg on December 5, 2023. South Africa marks the 10th anniversary of the passing of Nelson Mandela with Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai delivering the 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)