24 hours in pictures, 5 December 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

The sun rises behind the skyline of Johannesburg, South Africa, 05 December 2023, as another day is about to start during an ongoing heat wave in the country. South Africa has recorded the highest temperatures on record at Augrabies Falls National Park where temperatures reached 46.7 degrees Celsius, and 46.6 degrees Celsius at Vioolsdrift. The South Africa Weather Service predicts the heat wave to continue and warns the public about the danger of heat exhaustion, hyperthermia, heat stroke and dehydration. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook