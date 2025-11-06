24 hours in pictures, 6 November 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Eight men attached to South African Police Service (SAPS) VIP Presidential Protection Unit appear at Randburg Magistrates court, 6 November2025, for several charges of assault after they were filmed assaulting trainee soldiers on the side of N1 highway last year. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Protestors dressed in costumes from the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale march at a Trump Must Go Now’ rally on the National Mall, one year after US President Donald Trump was elected to a second term in Washington, DC, USA, 05 November 2025. Democrats delivered sweeping victories against Trump and Republicans in general elections on 04 November, winning in New York, New Jersey and Virginia. Picture: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
An aerial view shows vehicles making their way along a road as fog is rolling over fields in Regensberg, outside Zurich, Switzerland, 06 November 2025. Picture: EPA/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Oxfam activists wearing oversized masks representing (L to R) European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, US President Donald Trump, Canada’s Prime Minister Marck Carney and Argentina’s President Javier Milei pose during their “Big Heads” protest stunt at the riverbank of the Federal University of Para (Orla da UFPA), Belem, Brazil, on November 5, 2025 on the sidelines of the COP30 UN Climate Summit. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP)
The Nelson Mandela-inspired sculpture “Perceiving Freedom” by artist Michael Elion, is seen 2 November 2025, in Sea Point, Cape Town. The super-sized sculpture depicting a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, is made of stainless steel, and looks out towards Robben Island where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 18 of his nearly three decades behind bars. It was installed in 2014. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A young pygmy hippopotamus (L) takes a first dive in a pool with its mother Nala at the Zoological Garden in Berlin, Germany, 06 November 2025. The young pygmy hippopotamus was born in September at the zoo. Together with its mother Nala, the young calf explored the outside pool at the Berlin Zoological Garden. Picture: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
Hlengiwe Sokhela braves the rain at Craighall in Johannesburg, 6 November 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
The full moon rises above the hills in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 November 2025. Picture: EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Miss Romania Catalina Jacob (Front) and other contestants walk on stage during the official Miss Universe 2025 welcome event in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 November 2025. Women representing 120 nations are competing in the 74th edition of the Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in Thailand on 21 November 2025. Picture: EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
People photograph a Nissan Note Aura with a giant stuffed cat on top inside a Nissan showroom at the Ginza area of Tokyo on November 6, 2025. Struggling Japanese automaker Nissan said on November 6 it was on the “path to recovery” even as it reported a hefty $690-million loss for the second quarter. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
The leader of the Tuxa people, Dinam Tuxa, participates in a press conference inside the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior in the port of Para, in Belem, Brazil, 05 November 2025. Indigenous communities in Brazil, speaking on behalf of all the world’s native peoples, demanded respect, territorial recognition, and genuine participation in the decisions of COP30 to address the climate crisis. Picture: EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA
A worker carries a sack of onions to the vegetables wholesale market at Shyam Bazar in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 06 November 2025. According to local traders, onion prices in the market are slightly higher due to the shortage of onion supplies at the end of the season and the suspension of sport onion imports from India. The annual demand for onions in Bangladesh ranges between 2.2 and 2.5 million tons. Picture: EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Dancers perform ‘Seven Days’ by Australian choreographer Stephanie Lake during a dress rehearsal for The Australian Ballet’s Prism at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, 06 November 2025. Picture: EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS
IDAC head Andrea Johnson, testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 06, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
