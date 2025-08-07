24 hours in pictures, 7 August 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A fire fighter monitors the Gifford Fire as it burns in brush-filled hillsides in Los Padres National Forest, California, 06 August 2025. The Gifford Fire is currently over 91,000 acres, threatening hundreds of structures, and is now the largest fire in the state this year, according to Cal Fire. Picture: EPA/ALLISON DINNER
An image composed by several photographs taken over four hours shows the Omega Nebula in the constellation Sagittarius, some 5,000 light-years away, as seen from La Hayuela, Cantabria, Spain, 07 August 2025. Picture: EPA/PEDRO PUENTE HOYOS
Group of medical healthcare workers gathered outside Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 7 August 2025, for lunch time pickets across Gauteng hospitals in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A vendor sells Pakistani national flag pin badges at a market ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 07 August 2025. Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on 14 August, commemorating the end of British rule in August 1947. Picture: EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB
A vehicle of UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL drives next to the site of an Israeli airstrike on Deir Seryan Town in the Marjayoun District, southern Lebanon, 07 August 2025. At least two people were killed, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The strike targeted a heavy equipment complex in Deir Siryan, located south of the Litani River, resulting in the destruction of dozens of vehicles, a hangar and a maintenance workshop. Picture: EPA/STRINGER
Argentine police officers clash with protesters in a pensioners’ protest in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 06 August 2025. Scientists, pensioners, and human rights organizations are leading a new day of mobilization and protest in downtown Buenos Aires against the cuts made by the government of Argentine President Javier Milei. Picture: EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
People celebrate on the eve of Independence Day as they await the arrival of President Alassane Ouattara in the streets of Bouake, Ivory Coast, 06 August 2025. The official ceremony of Ivory Coast’s 65th Independence Day will be held in Bouake, the country’s second-largest on 07 August 2025. Ivory Coast became a French colony in 1893 amidst the European ‘Scramble for Africa’ in the late 19th century, and gained independence on 07 August 1960. Picture: EPA/LEGNAN KOULA
A costumed participant performs during a commemorative rally in solidarity with the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Paris, France, 06 August 2025. A commemorative rally organized by pacifist groups and anti-nuclear organizations against nuclear weapons was held in solidarity with the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The event marks the 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings and features exhibitions, speeches, and a memorial ceremony. Picture: EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA
Sri Lankan Hindu devotees participate in an annual chariot procession at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 07 August 2025. Hundreds of Sri Lankan Hindu devotees participate in a chariot procession, or Rath Yatra, for Lord Murugan, also known as Skanda, in Colombo during the annual festival organized by temples dedicated to him. Picture: EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
A De Havilland Dash firefighting aircraft drops fire retardant on a forest fire burning in Saint Laurent de la Cabrerisse, Aude department, France, 06 August 2025. Some 16,000 hectares have been burned so far and at least one person died in the wildfire in southern France. Picture: EPA/PHILIPPE MAGONI
A woman walks along the shore of La Concha beach in San Sebastian, Spain, 07 August 2025. Temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA/Javier Etxezarreta
Tourists in traditional costumes pose for a photo near Houhai lake in Beijing, China, 07 August 2025. Picture: EPA/WU HAO
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 6 August 2025