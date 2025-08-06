24 hours in pictures, 6 August 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Soldiers of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces take aim as South Korea and the United States conduct combined drills on the coast of Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, 06 August 2025. The Korea Marine Exercise Program, which kicked off 21 July, involved some 2,500 troops, including U.S. Marines from Okinawa, Japan. Picture: EPA/YONHAP
Police clear Randfontein Road blocked by protesting residents of Leratong Village in Kagiso over lack of electricity on August 06, 2025 in Mogale City, South Africa. It is reported that Randfontein Road was blocked by the protesters. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
People pose for a picture outside the Sun in Splendour pub near Portobello Road Market in Notting Hill, west London, Britain, 05 August 2025. Portobello Road Market and the surrounding Notting Hill neighbourhood is one of the world’s largest antique markets and have been featured in several films, such as Notting Hill and Paddington. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
Pope Leo XIV greets the faithful during his weekly General Audience in St. Peter’s Square, in Vatican City, 06 August 2025. Picture: EPA/ANGELO CARCONI
People watch pigs race at the Ventura County Fair in Ventura, California, USA, 5 August 2025. The fair is an annual event held each August in Ventura, California, at Seaside Park, and includes an agricultural show, carnival rides, food booths, and nightly concerts. Picture: EPA/ALLISON DINNER
An Israeli excavator tears down a building in the West Bank village of Dar Salah on August 6, 2025, for being built without permit in the so-called Area C designated by the 1995 Oslo Accords: occupied Palestinian territory which remains under full Israeli control. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
Controversial businessman Katiso Molefe appears for a bail application at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, 6 August 2025. Molefe has been linked to the 2022 murders of DJ Sumbody and DJ Vintos. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A woman walks in front of a mural depicting a scene from the Iranian national epic poem “Shahnameh” in Tehran on August 5, 2025. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
An Indonesian robotic police officer walks among visitors during the Indonesia International Electronics and Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE) 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia, 06 August 2025. The event runs from 06 to 08 August 2025. Picture: EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO
This photograph shows a canadair of the French civil security droping fire retardant over a wildfire near Fontjoncouse, southwestern France, on August 6, 2025. A wildfire has killed one person and injured nine others, scorching 11,000 hectares as firefighters work to contain the blaze, local officials said. The fire, which started the day before, has destroyed or damaged 25 homes in the southern Aude department, where more than 1,800 firefighters have been battling to control what is now the largest wildfire in France this summer. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
Firefighters battle a forrest fire near the village of Galegos da Serra in the municipality of Vila Real, Portugal, 05 August 2025. Five reactivations of the Vila Real fire were recorded this afternoon, with the one in Galegos da Serra village causing the most concern as it approached the village where the population had been confined. Picture: EPA/PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA
Fikile Mbalula (ANC Secretary General) briefs the media at Luthuli House on August 06, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The briefing provided clarity on the outcomes of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the weekend. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
The capsized fastboat near Sanur Port in Bali, Indonesia, 06 August 2025. Two Chinese nationals are dead and one crew member is missing, while 77 have been rescued, after a tourist fast boat carrying 80 passengers traveling from Nusa Penida to Bali on 05 August capsized near Sanur Port, according to a statement issued by Bali’s National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas). Picture: EPA/MADE NAGI
An Afghan worker sorts recyclable plastic cans at a recycling yard on the outskirts of Kabul on August 5, 2025. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
