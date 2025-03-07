24 hours in pictures, 7 March 2025

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 6 March 2025
Boys play is sea-foam at Coolangatta on the Gold Coast, Australia, 07 March 2025. Tropical cyclone Alfred, set to bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds, is expected to impact a part of the Australian coast for the first time in more than 50 years. Picture: EPA-EFE/Dave Hunt
Michael Houlie of South Africa competes in the Men’s 100 Meter Breaststroke heats on Day 2 of the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont at FMC Natatorium on March 06, 2025 in Westmont, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Pure cocaine during the destruction process of drugs at a undisclosed location in the Western Cape that were seized in operations on March 07, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. 800 kg of rugs worth around 340 million rand were cdestroyed in todays operation . The drugs were onfiscated during police operations in Western Cape and Eastern Cape. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A damaged car at the site of Russian shelling near a residential building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 07 March 2025, amid the Russian invasion. At least eight people were injured after Russian missile strikes hit near a three-story building and a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, the Mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov wrote on telegram. Russia launched 194 attack drones and 67 missiles across Ukraine overnight, with Ukrainian air defenses shooting down 36 rockets and 186 drones, according to the Air Force Command of Ukraine. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
A Palestinian Muslim worshipper prays outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on March 7, 2025, during the first Friday noon prayer of the Islam’s fasting holy month of Ramadan. (Photo by John WESSELS / AFP)
Jeff Tesselaar of Netherlands competes in the Long Jump of the Men’s Heptathlon heat at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, 07 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Iris van den Broek
An Indian Army cadet performs drills at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on March 7, 2025. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)
Wholesale merchants and street vendors display colored masks and water guns for sale ahead of Holi at a wholesale market in New Delhi, India, 07 March 2025. The Holi festival, celebrated on the full moon, marks the arrival of spring and will be observed on 14 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
An owner poses with her Saluki dogs on day one of the Crufts Dog Show, at the NEC in Birmingham, Britain, 06 March 2025. Crufts is an international dog show organised by The Kennel Club, and has been held annually since 1891. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
An aerial view shows buildings shrouded in fog in Yinchuan, northern China’s Ningxia region on March 7, 2025. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)
Women dance for a video next to flowers and a windmill by Jialing river in Yuzhong District in Chongqing in southwestern China on March 6, 2025. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
A security official closes a door outside a meeting of the Tibet delegation to the National People’s Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 6, 2025. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
Imported iron ore is sorted into piles after being offloaded from a ship at the port in Qingdao, in China’s eastern Shandong province on March 6, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
Cambodian kickboxers, a martial art known as Kun Khmer, jog along a road as part of their training in Phnom Penh on March 6, 2025. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP)
Jared Firestone of Israel competes in a Men’s Skeleton heat at the IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup, in Lake Placid, USA, 06 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
A yacht, swept away by the waves, rests at Point Danger on the southern end of the Gold Coast on March 7, 2025. Violent winds toppled power lines on March 7 as Tropical Cyclone Alfred inched towards Australia’s eastern coast, sparking evacuation orders and leaving more than 50,000 homes without electricity. (Photo by David GRAY / AFP)
The Chinese Air Force’s ‘August 1st’ aerobatic team performs to commemorate the 88th anniversary of the Royal Thai Air Force, at the air force’s base in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 March 2025. International squadrons from friendly air forces, including China, India, Singapore, Sweden and the US, joined the Royal Thai Air Force to showcase their capabilities in the air and celebrate the anniversary. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
