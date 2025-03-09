48 hours in pictures, 9 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A performer takes part in the annual Medieval Fantasy Fair held in Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 March 2025. Thousands of enthusiasts in medieval attire gather at the annual fair, where performers stage knightly combat, archery displays, and costume contests to celebrate their shared passion for the era. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Women clash with police on International Women's Day in Lima, Peru, 08 March 2025. International Women's Day is observed annually on 08 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALDAIR MEJIA A Cybertruck arrives as demonstrators gather outside a Tesla dealership to protest businessman Elon Musk's current role in US President Donald Trump's administration in Decatur, Georgia, USA, 08 March 2025. Musk is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and has come under criticism for wide-scale government layoffs and downsizing. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Velenkosini Hlabisa before his keynote address at Brixton Multipurpose Centre in Johannesburg, 9 March 2025, during an Extended Provincial Council which was attended by senior IFP members. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen The pack of skiers is on its way as they participate in the 55th Engadin Skimarathon annual cross-country race from Maloja to S-chanf, Switzerland, 09 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER Performers recreate an ancient Roman wedding scene at the Villa of Poppea, in Oplonti, near Naples, Italy, 08 March 2025. The Archeoclub of Torre Annunziata, as part of the initiatives planned by the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, in collaboration with the Historical Group Oplontino, is offering free guided tours of the villa, focusing on marriage in ancient Rome. Picture: EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE The Palma de Vino collective members present a live painting entitled 'Que ser mujer no nos cueste la vida' (That being a woman does not cost us our lives), at the Delia Zapata National Center for the Arts in Bogota, Colombia, 08 March 2025. The Living Paintings of Galeras, in Sucre, are a community artistic expression recently declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. Picture: EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega A model displays a creation by fashion designer Lidija Kolovrat at the Lisbon Fashion Week, in Lisbon, Portugal, 08 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS A muslim volunteer at the Saaberie Christy Mosque looks on as he prepares meals to be distributed in a charity food distribution for the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on March 9, 2025. (Photo by Roberta Ciuccio / AFP) Dancers perform during a Holi festival celebration in Sandton, 9 March 2025, at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir, Marlboro. The event was organised by the India Club South Africa in association with the Consulate General of India. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A horse rears up on its hind legs while pulling a cart during a horse beauty contest that ends the Easter of the Horses celebrations in the city of Targoviste, 85 km northwest of Bucharest, Romania, 08 March 2025. The Bulgarian community in Tragoviste celebrates Horse Easter (Konski Veligden in Bulgarian) annually on the first Saturday of Great Lent. On this day, people, dressed in old traditional holiday clothes, and their horses, specially decorated, go to the church to receive the blessing of the priest in order to be healthy in the coming year, after which the owners share with their animals some small loaves of bread (konceta), prepared for this occasion. The event, which has ancient pre-Orthodox origins, marks the tight connection between people and their horses. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT Kate O'Connor of Ireland in action during the Women's Pentathlon High Jump at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, 09 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Robin van Lonkhuijsen Riding down Bree Street during the 2025 World Naked Bike Ride on March 08, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The event is part of an international protest movement against fossil fuel dependency and its effects on climate change and consumerism. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Cyclists on Chapmans Peak during the 2025 Cape Town Cycle Tour on March 09, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The tour is an annual cycle race which is usually 109 km long and it is the first event outside Europe to be included in the Union Cycliste Internationale's Golden Bike Series. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A person stands near a flooded area on Zadoc Street as residents in New South Wales and Queensland have been told to bunker down for dangerous conditions, including flash flooding, heavy rain, and intense winds, as Tropical Cyclone Alfred was downgraded to a tropical low in Lismore, Australia, 09 March 2025. Authorities are concerned a river levee in Lismore could be breached, with major flooding expected at the Wilsons River. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jason O'Brien