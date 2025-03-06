24 hours in pictures, 6 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Riot police officers walk through flames during clashes with riot police officers, on the sidelines of a rally and a 24-hour nationwide strike marking the two-year anniversary of the Tempi train crash, in Thessaloniki, Greece, 05 March 2025. Mass demonstrations took place across Greece to demand justice for the victims, two years after a passenger train and a freight train collided in the municipality of Tempi, northern Thessaly region on 28 February 2023, killing 57 people. Picture: EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS