24 hours in pictures, 6 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Riot police officers walk through flames during clashes with riot police officers, on the sidelines of a rally and a 24-hour nationwide strike marking the two-year anniversary of the Tempi train crash, in Thessaloniki, Greece, 05 March 2025. Mass demonstrations took place across Greece to demand justice for the victims, two years after a passenger train and a freight train collided in the municipality of Tempi, northern Thessaly region on 28 February 2023, killing 57 people. Picture: EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS
Patience Immaculate Mujeni looks over the flood damage on her property in Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused the Klein Jukskei to flood. Powerful waters broke her garden wall and flooded her house. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Canoeists exercise as the sun rises above Emmarentia Dam in central Johannesburg, South Africa, 06 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A street performer wearing a Monkey King costume shakes hands with a tourist, outside Tran Quoc pagoda in Hanoi, Vietnam 06 March 2025. International tourists to Vietnam increased by 23.7 percent year-on-year to around 1.89 million in February 2025, according to the General Statistics Office. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Platina Bridge at Juskei Park in Randburg, north of Johannesburg, 6 March 2025, after some heavy rains in the area. One motorist was almost washed away by the floods. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen
A worker places the ‘E’ letter on the logo of a Porsche 911S/T at the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur during a media visit in Stuttgart, Germany, 06 March 2025. Porsche AG will present the results for the 2024 financial year on 12 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
The statue of John Paul II at the entrance of the Agostino Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is hospitalized, in Rome, Italy, 06 March 2025. Pope Francis was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome on February 14 due to a respiratory tract infection. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
Members of the guard of honor prepare ahead of a welcome ceremony for Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasimalyev at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, 06 March 2025. Kasimalyev is on an official visit to Vietnam from 05 to 07 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Members of the Sufi Music Sheikhs Troupe perform during the “Lamma” show during the 41st edition of the Medina Festival at the Sidi Mehrez Mausoleum in Tunis, Tunisia, 05 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
A camp ground at the Joshua Tree National Park near Twentynine Palms in San Bernardino County, California, USA, 05 March 2025. US President Donald Trump’s administration and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by non-elected adviser Elon Musk, have laid off thousands of National Park Service and Forest Service workers in an effort to reduce the size of the federal government, which may lead to closures of some of the parks due to understaffing. Six employees of Joshua Tree National Park were fired. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
A view of the setting sun over a neighborhood in Sana’a, Yemen, 05 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
An Afghan is judged on day one of the Crufts Dog Show, at the NEC in Birmingham, Britain, 06 March 2025. Crufts is an international dog show organised by The Kennel Club, and has been held annually since 1891. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A boy gets his face painted to take part in the carnival ritual ‘Bautizo de los Diablos’ in Nombre de Dios, Colon province, Panama, 05 March 2025. The ritual is a cultural tradition that marks the end of the carnival days in Panama. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO
A view of the exhibition ‘in situ: Refik Anadol’ held at the Guggenheim Bilbao Museum in Bilbao, Spain, 06 March 2025. The exhibition, running from 07 March to 19 October, features site-specific installations that push contemporary boundaries, bringing together artists from visual art, technology, music, and performance to explore new ways of perceiving space. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO
A person surfs large swells at Kirra on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, 06 March 2025. Millions of residents along Australia’s eastern coast are preparing for the impact of the most southerly cyclone to threaten the region in more than five decades in the early hours of 07 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN
A man attends the traditional Ash Wednesday service at St. Michael the Archangel Cathedral in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 05 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2025/2026 collection by Acne Studios during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 05 March 2025. The presentation of the women’s collections runs from 03 to 11 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
