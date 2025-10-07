24 hours in pictures, 7 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Buddhist devotees light earthern lamps at Botahtaung Pagoda to mark the full moon day of the Thadingyut festival in Yangon on October 6, 2025. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP)
Businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears alongside co-accused Tsakani Matlala at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on October 07, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that Matlala remains in custody facing charges for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane. The suspects are accused of orchestrating the failed assassination of Matlala’s former partner, socialite Tebogo Thobejane, in October 2023. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees light oil lamps during a religious observance on a full moon day at a temple in the Kelaniya suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 06 October 2025. Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian island nation, and the majority of the island’s population traditionally engages in religious observances on full moon days. Picture: EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
The full moon shines over a cathedral in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, 06 October 2025. The harvest moon is the first full moon of astronomical autumn. Picture: EPA/LAVANDEIRA JR
Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee’s inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 07, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
This handout image taken on October 5, 2025 and received on October 6 courtesy of FeiFei shows hikers amid deep snow at Tangxiang camp in the Karma Valley, at the foot of Everest in Tibet at an altitude of nearly 5,000 metres, following a sudden heavy snowfall in the region. One hiker has died and hundreds of others have been rescued after sudden heavy snowfall in China’s northwest and western mountain regions over the weekend, state media reported on October 6. (Photo by Handout / Courtesy of FeiFei / AFP)
A woman wrapped in Israeli flag attends a memorial vigil to mark the second anniversary of the Hamas attack against Israel, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 07 October 2025. Picture: EPA/FILIP SINGER
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg raises her fist, upon arrival alongside activists who were sailing aboard vessels from the Gaza-bound aid flotilla before being stopped and detained by Israeli forces, greeted by a crowd of supporters, at the arrivals area of Athens International Airport on October 6, 2025. Greece’s foreign ministry said 161 nationals from 16 European countries landed in Athens on Ocotber 6, 2025, after being expelled by Israel for taking part in a Gaza aid flotilla. Israel on Monday deported more activists who were on the flotilla bound for the devastated Palestinian territory, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. The 45-vessel flotilla had been aiming to break an Israeli blockade to deliver aid to Gaza, where the United Nations says famine has taken hold after two years of devastating conflict. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP)
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection by French designer Matthieu Blazy for Chanel fashion house during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, 06 October 2025. The presentation of the women’s ready-to-wear collections runs from 29 September to 07 October 2025. Picture: EPA/YOAN VALAT
Women wearing traditional Chinese costumes pose for photographs as they visit the surroundings of the Forbidden City in Beijing during China’s National Day Golden Week holiday on October 6, 2025. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
A breast cancer survivor reacts during a fashion show at the Caba Museum in Guadalajara, Mexico, 06 October 2025. Scores of breast cancer survivors paraded while covered with body paint in an attempt to bring hope and dignity to those suffering from the disease. Picture: EPA/Francisco Guasco
Models present wedding gowns created by Agnes B for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on October 6, 2025. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)
