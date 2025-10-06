24 hours in pictures, 6 October 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
President Cyril Ramaphosa during the media briefing after the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) special meeting at Birchwood Hotel on October 06, 2025 in Boksburg, South Africa. The National Executive Committee (NEC) deliberated on key issues of national importance, including the economy, governance, and progress in service delivery. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
A person holds a sign with the image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a demonstration held in support of Palestinians, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 05 October 2025. Picture: EPA/Mariano Macz
British Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Victoria Atkins (C) delivers a speech in front of a tractor and supporters during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, 06 October 2025. The conference runs from 05 to 08 October at Manchester Central. Picture: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN
Ex-Transnet executives Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Thamsanqa Jiyane appear at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on October 06, 2025 in Palm Ridge, South Africa. The suspects are facing allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with Transnet’s procurement of 1 064 locomotives in 2015. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
A model presents earings by Chloe for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on October 5, 2025. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection by Taiwanese creative director Chen Tsai-Hsia, also known as Madame Wang, for Shiatzy Chen during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 06 October 2025. The presentation of the women’s ready-to-wear collections runs from 29 September to 07 October 2025. Picture: EPA/TERESA SUAREZ
A man sells decorations for the Mid-Autumn Festival at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 06 October 2025. The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Tet Trung Thu in Vietnam, is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month and falls on 06 October this year. Picture: EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
A protester holds a sign reading ‘You can’t be un-raped’ outside the Gard criminal court, in Nimes, France, 06 October 2025. An appeal trial involving one of the defendants sentenced in the mass rapes committed against Gisele Pelicot will be heard by the court from 06 through 09 October. Picture: EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
A man stands near the sculpture ‘Plantoir’ by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, depicting a giant garden trowel, outside the GES-2 House of Culture in downtown Moscow, Russia, 06 October 2025. The seven-meter-tall sculpture was created in 2001. ‘Plantoir’ was first exhibited on the roof of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 2002. It replaced Urs Fischer’s ‘Big Clay No. 4,’ which had stood in that location since 2021. Picture: EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Adrien Boichis of France in action during the Men Elite Cross Country race of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Lake Placid, USA 05 October 2025. Picture: EPA/MAXIME SCHMID
Foreign Muslim tourists dressed in Thai traditional costumes share a light moment at Temple of Dawn or Wat Arun in Bangkok, Thailand, 06 October 2025. Thailand has welcomed 24.11 million foreign visitors in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, a 7.5 percent year-on-year drop due to the stronger Thai baht currency, global economic slowdown and increased competition from other regional destinations, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Picture: EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
People visiting memorials at the site of the Nova music festival, near Re’im, near the Gaza border, southern Israel, 06 October 2025. October 07 marks two years since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, taking dozens of hostages and killing nearly 1,200 people. In response, Israel began its war on Gaza, which has killed more than 66,000 people, displaced millions and destroyed the Palestinians enclave. Picture: EPA/ATEF SAFADI
Sporting supporters light flares during the Liga Portugal soccer match between Sporting CP and Sporting Braga held at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, 05 October 2025. Picture: EPA/RODRIGO ANTUNES
Soil of Africa organisation pickets outside the Department of Home Affairs in Pretoria, 6 October 2025, to demand that the Home Affairs unblocks identity documents of South African citizens blocked without a valid reason. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
A woman watches as a boy prepares to climb into a motorcycle loaded with cabbages they bought from a farmer in the village of Borivske, in the Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine on October 5, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)
PICTURES: Joburg Ballet presents Celestial Bodies