24 hours in pictures, 8 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Huge waves smashing against the breakwater in Thre Anchor Bay caused foam on July 08, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has further upgraded its initial warning from Yellow Level 4 to Yellow Level 6 for disruptive rain. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)