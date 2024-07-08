24 hours in pictures, 8 July 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Huge waves smashing against the breakwater in Thre Anchor Bay caused foam on July 08, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has further upgraded its initial warning from Yellow Level 4 to Yellow Level 6 for disruptive rain. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including picture highlights featuring Cape storms, Numsa affiliated workers striking at Gautrain depot, Brad Binder meeting actor Keanu Reeves at the German MotoGP and scenes in Kyiv after Russian missile strike.
Gautrain workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) picket during a strike, 8 July 2024, outside the Gautrain depot in Midrand. The workers are demanding a 13% increase and 60% medical aid contribution by the company, among other demands. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Actor Keanu Reeves chats to Brad Binder in the Red Bull KTM pits ahead of the German MotoGP, 7 July 2024. Reeves waved the chequered flag at the end of the race. Picture: Red Bull KTM
A person participates in a demonstration to commemorate the LGBTI pride month in Caracas, Venezuela, 07 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
Ukrainians work at the site of a rocket strike on the ‘Okhmadyt’ children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 July 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles on 08 July, striking Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of different types were launched, striking residential buildings, infrastructure and a children’s hospital. At least seven people were killed and 25 others injured as a result of shelling in Kyiv according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
France’s Arthur Fils throws the ball to serve against Australia’s Alex De Minaur during their men’s singles fourth round tennis match on the eighth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Several ‘mozos’ are chased by bulls, of Herederos de D. Jose Cebada Gago ranch, during the second ‘encierro’ or running of the San Fermin festival (locally known as ‘Sanfermines’) in Pamplona, northern Spain, 08 July 2024. The San Fermin festival 2024 runs from 06 to 14 July, with the running of the bulls as the main events. Picture: EPA-EFE/VILLAR LOPEZ
Members of the National Samsung Electronics Union stage a rally as they begin a three-day general strike outside the company’s foundry and semiconductor factory in Hwaseong on July 8, 2024. Workers at South Korean tech giant Samsung began a three-day general strike over pay and benefits on July 8, the head of a union representing tens of thousands of employees told AFP, warning the action could impact key memory chip production. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Children walk with a dog past destroyed buildings along a street in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 8, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP)
The Fearless Girl is silhouetted at night in front of the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York, on July 7, 2024. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
People enjoy rain showers near the sea front in Mumbai on July 8, 2024. Intense monsoon storms battered India on July 8, flooding parts of the financial capital Mumbai, while lightning in the eastern state of Bihar killed at least 10 people, government officials said. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
Police officers detain teaching candidates and job aspirants during a protest against the West Bengal Chief Minister over an alleged recruitment scam and to demand jobs in Kolkata, eastern India, 08 July 2024.The protest aims to raise awareness of the alleged corruption within the education system that saw almost 26,000 teachers and staff bribe their way through a 2016 state-sponsored test. Kolkata High Court declared the entire panel of 2016 School Service Commission teachers’ recruitment null and void, cancelling all appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
People react after the second round of the French legislative elections results at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 07 July 2024. France voted in the second round of the legislative elections on 07 July. According to the first official results, the left-wing New Popular Front (Nouveau Front populaire, NFP) was ahead of President Macron’s party and Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN). Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Visitors cool in the shade under misters on the porch of a hotel in Death Valley National Park, in Furnace Creek, during a heatwave impacting Southern California on July 7, 2024. Temperatures in Death Valley could reach as high as 130 degrees Farenheit (54 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, according to US National Weather Service. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)
Strong winds caused a large tree to be uprooted in t Bree street in the City center on July 08, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has further upgraded its initial warning from Yellow Level 4 to Yellow Level 6 for disruptive rain. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A Union Fag flutters outside of the clocktower of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, 08 July 2024. The new Parliament has been called to meet on 09 July 2024 for the first time following elections on 04 July for electing the Speaker and the swearing-in of members. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A woman walks on the wooden bridge next to a Kajla canal filled with household garbage and plastic in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 July 2024. According to the Dhaka South City Corporation Waste Management official, several canals were cleaned at the end of July last year, however most of the canals of the city remain clogged with garbage and plastic thrown by local residents. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
A group of dancer perform a traditional dance of Dayak Tribe at the annual Bali Art Festival in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 08 July 2024. The Bali Art Festival runs from 15 June to 13 July 2024 and features hundreds of performers. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 7 July 2024