48 hours in pictures, 7 July 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
South Africa’s outside center Jesse Kriel (L) hands-off Ireland’s outside center Robbie Henshaw during the first Rugby Union test match between South Africa and Ireland at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria on July 6, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including picture highlights featuring the Springbok Test against Ireland, the Hollywood Bets Durban July, the running of the bulls in Spain and the Formula One British Grand Prix
Springbok fans during the test between South Africa and Ireland at Loftus Versfeld, 6 July 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney
A model presents creations by local designers during a fashion show at the 2024 edition of the Durban July horse race in Durban on July 6, 2024. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
Durban July winner is no 11 Oriental Charm with jockey JP van der Merwe during the 2024 Hollywoodbets Durban July at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 06, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images)
Runners are chased by bulls during the first running of the bulls of San Fermin festival (known as ‘Sanfermines’) in Pamplona, northern Spain, 07 July 2024. The San Fermin festival 2024 runs from 06 to 14 July, with the running of the bulls as main events. Picture: EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES
Runners Mbali Manyoni and Sinenhlanhla Mkhize are the last two runners to come in from a field of 10 000 runners during the Absa RUN YOUR CITY DURBAN 10K race 7 July 2024. Traditional Zulu group Isiwile celebrate with them in Durban yesterday. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL
A participant jumps on a scooter in front of the monument to Vladimir Lenin during the sport festival ‘Moscow sport day’ at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia 6 July 2024. Guests of the festival take part in competitions at 20 thematic sites dedicated to various sports. The sport festival is organized by the Moscow Sports Department. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A newly ordained hill tribe Buddhist novice monk pays respects after being ordained and receiving the precepts from a senior monk, during a mass Buddhist monk ordination ceremony for hill tribe men and youngsters at Wat Benchamabophit, also known as the Marble Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 July 2024. A total of 191 hill tribe men including young boys were to be ordained as Buddhist monks and novices in the annual mass ordination ceremony to mark the three-month Buddhist Lent which this year begins on 21 July as well as to honor the King’s 72nd birthday anniversary on 28 July. For the duration of the Buddhist Lent, monks remain in one location, typically in a monastery or on temple grounds, where they engage in meditation and prayer, while laymen choose to observe Lent by giving up meat, alcohol, and perform other ascetic practices. In Thailand, a Buddhist man is expected to become a monk during some period of his life. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
People attend the Ivan Kupala festival outside Moscow, Russia, 06 July 2024. The festival with all its rituals is mainly about fertility and self-purification. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Vatican’s helicopter, with Pope Francis onboard, flies near Trieste lighthouse as he leaves after a pastoral visit on the occasion of the 50th Social Week of Italian Catholics, on July 7, 2024 in Trieste. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
Participants compete during the XXXIII International lumberjacks Competition in Bobrowa in the Opole Voivodeship, Poland 07 July 2024. Competitors from Poland, Slovakia, Germany and France competed in five competitions, including: in felling and felling trees on target or in the accuracy of felling. Picture: EPA-EFE/Krzysztof Swiderski
Iraqi farmer Omar Al-zubaai climbs a palm tree to check the dates ahead of the harvest season, at his farm in Abu Ghraib, west of Baghdad, Iraq, 07 July 2024. The date harvesting season in Iraq is around late July and early August. The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture announced that it has succeeded in increasing the number of date palms in Iraq from 12 million to 17 million across all provinces, expecting abundance in production during the current year. Picture: EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL
Helmets MSI rider Sergio Garcia of Spain (L) and CFMOTO Aspar rider Izan Guevara of Spain (R) in action during the Moto2 Qualifying for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany, at the Sachsenring racetrack in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, 06 July 2024. The 2024 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany is held on the Sachsenring racetrack on 07 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and French First Lady Brigitte Macron (L) vote at a polling station in the second round of French parliamentary elections in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, northern France, France, 07 July 2024. After the first round of legislative elections, where the far right party le Rassemblement National (RN) came ahead, the country votes again on 07 July for the second round with results expected at about 20h00 local time. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA / POOL
Puck Pieterse from The Netherlands, 1st, in action during MTB Cross Country Elite Women, XCO, WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series, in Les Gets, France, 07July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIME SCHMID
Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium with champagne after winning the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England, on July 7, 2024. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP)
British singer PJ Harvey performs at the Roskilde Music Festival, in Roskilde, Denmark, 07 July 2024. The Roskilde Festival takes place from 29 June to 06 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/HELLE ARENSBAK
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 5 July 2024