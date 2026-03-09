24 hours in pictures, 9 March 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A fireball rises from the site of an Israeli air strike in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on March 9, 2026. Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last week when Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during US-Israeli strikes. (Photo by Ibrahim AMRO / AFP) Women take part in a demonstration to mark International Women's Day, in Mexico City, Mexico on March 08, 2026. Thousands of women gathered in different groups to demand womenâs rights and protest against gender-based violence during International Womenâs Day events in Mexico's capital, ending outside the National Palace. (Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images) Thinking of You, a public art installation by conceptual artist from Kosovo, Alketa Xhafa Mripa, opens at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, the gateway to the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, during the 70th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) in New York, United States on March 8, 2026. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anna Soens of Team United States competes during the Women's Alpine Skiing Super-G Sitting on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on March 09, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) People walk amid a superbloom of wildflowers at Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County, California on March 8, 2026. Abundant winter rains followed by mild weather have resulted in a high number of wildflowers blooming simultaneously. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) A masked woman shouts slogans during a demonstration on International Women's Day in Caracas on March 8, 2026. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) A U.S. flag is seen in the cockpit of a B52 bomber which landed at RAF Fairford on March 9, 2026 in Fairford, England. Four U.S. B-1 Lancer bombers arrived at RAF Fairford on Friday following the UK Prime Minister's decision to allow "defensive" access to UK bases for strikes against Iranian missile sites, reversing an earlier policy refusal that caused friction with President Donald Trump. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Owner Lee Cox with his dog Bruin, a Clumber Spaniel, who won Best in Show on Day Four of Crufts 2026 at National Exhibition Centre on March 08, 2026 in Birmingham, England. Crufts 2026 runs for four days Thursday 5th March culminating in the Best In Show competition on Sunday night. The world famous dog show is organised by The Royal Kennel Club and this year's show features over 18,600 dogs and has expanded into Hall 8 for new grooming competitions and Young Kennel Club activities. (Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images) People attend iftar program, organized by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Aziz Mahmud Hudayi Foundation, during Ramadan in the courtyard of the Ghana National Mosque and Complex in Accra, Ghana on March 8, 2026. (Photo by TAKA/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anti-war protestors gather in front of the New York Public Library and mourn the 180 Iranian children killed during U.S.-Israeli bombing on Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran, on March 08, 2026, in New York City, U.S. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images) Demonstrators gather with Iranian national flags for a rally in support of the new Supreme Leader at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on March 9, 2026. Iran marked the appointment of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei to replace his father as its supreme leader with a new barrage of missiles against Israel and the Gulf states on Monday, as the Middle East war sent oil prices soaring. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) In an aerial view, fishermen buy fuel at a riverside gas station a day before a major fuel price surge caused by the U.S./Israel intervention in Iran takes effect, on March 09, 2026 in Hagonoy, Bulacan province, Philippines. The Philippines is among the worst affected in Asia by global oil price shocks, where a decades-old oil deregulation law allows fuel companies to quickly pass price spikes to consumers. With about 90% of its oil sourced from the Middle East and little strategic reserves, disruptions quickly drive up transport costs, inflation, and the price of basic goods. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) Gemma Collins, Ashley Roberts, Scarlett Moffatt, Beverley Callard and Sinitta attend the "I'm a Celebrity… South Africa" 2026 Photocall at the Ham Yard Hotel on March 09, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)