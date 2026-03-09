PICTURES: Verulam celebrates Holi festival

Friends and families took part in the annual Holi festival celebration organised by the Redcliffe Hindu Sabha at their temple in Verulam.

Millions of people around the world celebrate Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours.

As the community of Verulam, north of Durban celebrated the “Festival of Colour”, photographer Rajesh Jantilal was there to capture the excitement.

For Hindus it is a festival that marks the triumph of good over evil and is a vibrant expression of cultural harmony.

While Holi is primarily a Hindu festival, it is a very inclusive one. One of its main themes is unity, and it is celebrated across the world by people of many backgrounds.

It brings people together and encourages them to set aside their inhibitions and feel united in one colourful community.

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 8 March 2026