‘No political persuasion, solicitation, or intimidation’ – Natjoints warns for election day

Natjoints confirmed 21 cases during special voting including murder, theft of electoral materials, arson and intimidation.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) says no political persuasion, solicitation, or intimidation will be tolerated on election day, as it confirmed that 21 cases were recorded during the special voting period.

The law enforcement collective has assured the nation that it has fully activated Natjoints and Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures (Provjoints) to monitor security across all provinces on election day.

Natjoints warns no intimidation tolerated on election day

Natjoints co-chairperson Lieutenant Tebello Mosikili said law enforcement agencies aim to create a safe environment for citizens to exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation.

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The official election campaigning period ends at midnight on Tuesday, 3 November.

“There must be no political persuasion, solicitation, or intimidation of voters at or around voting stations,” Mosikili said.

“Every eligible voter must be afforded the opportunity to exercise their democratic right freely, without undue influence, intimidation, or interference from any political party or any individual.”

She added that Section 76 of the Municipal Electoral Act, Act 27 of 2000, also prohibits protests on election day.

21 cases during special voting period

Regarding the incidents people reported during special voting on Monday and Tuesday, Natjoints confirmed that authorities recorded a total of 21 cases.

These cases include murder, theft of electoral materials, arson and intimidation.

Mosikili said security forces are investigating the killing of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Ugu regional organiser Lastborn Shazi. He was shot dead at his home in Mtwalume on Sunday night.

Authorities are also investigating the death of an Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official in Mafikeng, North West, on Monday.

Six arrests made

Natjoints confirmed that police have made six arrests so far, including for impersonating an IEC official in the Eastern Cape and destroying election materials in Mpumalanga.

Meanwhile, on infrastructure and essential services, Mosikili said Natjoints conducted assessments to ensure critical services like electricity and water are available at voting stations.

“The identified challenges have been attended to, and the contingency measures are in place to address any further disruption that may arise,” she said.

“It needs to be clarified that this does not mean there won’t be these challenges, but rather, as challenges arise, necessary steps will be taken to mitigate them.”

The collective has therefore dispatched senior government officials and director-generals across the country to provide a quick response to operational challenges.

‘Play your part’

In a final call for peace and order, Natjoints said the security cluster has deployed adequate personnel and resources based on intelligence assessments and historical risk data.

“We appeal to all South Africans to play their part in ensuring peaceful elections. Exercise your democratic right to vote,” Mosikili said.

“Respect the right of others. Refrain from spreading misinformation. Avoid acts of intimidation and comply with the law of the country.”