Zuma meets March and March as MK party pushes tougher action on illegal immigration

The MK party says undocumented foreign nationals must either legalise their status or return to their home countries.

The MK party has renewed calls for stricter action against illegal immigration after party leader Jacob Zuma met with the leadership of March and March, backing tougher enforcement of immigration laws while warning that concerns over undocumented migrants must not fuel xenophobia or violence.

Zuma met with the leadership of March and March on Tuesday.

March and March

March and March, the anti-illegal immigration movement led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has emerged as one of South Africa’s most visible pressure groups, staging protests across major cities while demanding the deportation of undocumented immigrants, stricter border controls and jobs to be prioritised for South Africans.

But the campaign has also sparked controversy, with protests marred by violence, torched vehicles and alleged attacks on foreign nationals, drawing accusations of xenophobia from critics.

Zuma acknowledges work

The MK party said that during the meeting, Zuma acknowledged and recognised the work March and March did in raising concerns about illegal immigration and enforcing South Africa’s immigration laws.

“Equally, March and March acknowledged the work and contribution of the MK Party in addressing issues affecting South Africans. This mutual recognition reflects the importance of dialogue, cooperation and engagement between political organisations and community movements on matters of national interest,” said party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu.

“The MK party reiterates its position that illegal and undocumented foreign nationals who do not have lawful immigration status in South Africa must regularise their stay or return to their countries of origin through lawful processes.”

Immigration laws

Mahlangu said issues of unemployment, border security, pressure on public services and the protection of local economic opportunities “require decisive and responsible intervention from government.”

“The MK Party emphasises that enforcing immigration laws must never become an excuse for xenophobia, discrimination or violence. The dignity and human rights of every individual must be respected,” Mahlangu said.

Apartheid

Last month, Ngobese-Zuma accused the government of displaying similarities to the apartheid regime, claiming authorities use the legal system and law enforcement agencies to target individuals they regard as threats.

Her remarks followed reports that she and her husband could face arrest, although police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said no arrest warrants had been issued.

Ngobese-Zuma argued that the government had failed to address concerns about illegal immigration while allegedly acting swiftly against citizens who protest.

Her comments came amid heightened tensions following a Constitutional Court ruling on asylum seekers and a series of anti-illegal immigration protests in Durban, Soweto and Johannesburg, where several March and March supporters were arrested