24 hours in pictures: Jerusalem demolition, Thembisa murder case and protests in France and London

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring Israeli forces demolishing a residential building in east Jerusalem, a murder accused appearing in the Thembisa Magistrates’ Court for a bail application, riot police confronting protesters during demonstrations over education conditions in Lyon, and climate activists protesting against new oil and gas projects in London. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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Israeli forces demolish a residential building in the Arab town of al-Tur in Israel-annexed east Jerusalem, on October 6, 2026. The army justifies home demolitions by saying that the construction is illegal in areas under Israeli control. Palestinians complain that their requests for permits are almost systematically denied. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) Riot police watch a fire at a makeshift barricade set up by protesters during clashes on the sidelines of a demonstration of high-school students as part of a nationwide protest movement over learning conditions in Lyon, on October 6, 2026. Since late September, pupils have barred the entrances to hundreds of schools, complaining of teacher absences, overloaded timetables, dilapidated classrooms and buildings ill-adapted to rising temperatures, among other grievances. (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP) Victor Matome Rampedi appears at Thembisa Magistrate’s Court for bail application on October 06, 2026 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The suspect is accused of the murder of Ntombifuthi Nxumalo, whose body was discovered at Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti) This aerial view shows people walking on bone dry grass, along the cliff-top above the lighthouse at Beachy Head, near Eastbourne on the south coast of England on August 4, 2026. COP31, the 31st UN Climate Change Conference, will be held in Antalya, Turkey, from November 9-20, 2026. Turkey is hosting the event, while Australia will lead the negotiations. (Photo by Brook MITCHELL / AFP) Humanoid robot ‘Ameca’ interacts with visitors at the European Space Agency (ESA) booth during the second day of the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2026) at NEST Congress Center in Antalya, Turkiye on October 6, 2026. Organized by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) with Anadolu as its Global Communication Partner, the congress is co-hosted by the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and SAHA Istanbul under the Ministry of Industry and Technology’s coordination. (Photo by Beyza Comert/Anadolu via Getty Images) Members of the installation team inspect the rear of “A Tapestry Made from a Painting, Made from a Painting of a Tapestry, Made from a Painting” (1970) by David Hockney at Guildhall Art Gallery on October 06, 2026 in London, England. This exhibition celebrates modern textile art. It runs alongside the historic return of the original 11th-century Bayeux Tapestry to the UK. The show features works by David Hockney, Hurvin Anderson, Farshid Moussavi, Yinka Shonibare, Alberta Whittle and Rachel Maclean. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Former NASA rocket scientist, entrepreneur, and Blue Origin astronaut Aisha Bowe interacts with students during her visit to Space Camp Turkiye in Izmir, Turkiye on October 05, 2026. During her visit, Bowe shared her firsthand experiences in space exploration and scientific experimentation, engaged with young space enthusiasts, and inspected the center’s flight simulators and STEM educational training programs. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu via Getty Images) A gallery model is reflected in “Inverse Reverse Perverse” a 1996 artwork by British artist Cerith Wyn Evans, during a preview of “The 90s: Art and Fashion”, at Tate Britain in London on October 6, 2026. The 90s: Art and Fashion is the first exhibition to explore the art, photography and fashion of 1990s Britain, a decade defined by possibility, optimism and an audacious creative spirit. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) Jupiter and its four Galilean moons are occulted by the Moon in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, on October 6, 2026. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images) Subversive Joy (Constellation 005) by Vinca Petersen goes on view during a photocall for “The 90s: Art and Fashion”, curated by Edward Enninful at TATE Britain on October 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) A dense morning fog blankets the London Eye in London, United Kingdom on October 06, 2026. The thick layer of mist caused low visibility across the British capital. (Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images) Pro-democracy protesters read constitution as they gather outside the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament prior to the parliament’s first session since state elections in September on October 06, 2026 in Magdeburg, Germany. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) won the elections by a wide margin. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Models present creations for Chanel Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on October 5, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) Members of Fossil Free London stage a protest in front of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero against new oil and natural gas projects in the North Sea, in London, United Kingdom on October 06, 2026. (Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images) Prince William, Prince of Wales, high-fives members from the local school during his visit to Sweet Surprise cafe on October 06, 2026 in Ilminster, England. The Prince of Wales visited Ilminster in Somerset to learn about communities growing their resilience to wild fires, flood and challenges caused by extreme weather and global warming. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) A detail view of ‘The Birmingham Tapestry’ a satirical view of current politics on day three of the Conservative Party Conference on October 06, 2026 in Birmingham, England. The Conservative Party opened its annual conference under the slogan “Stronger economy, stronger country,” establishing economic policy as its primary platform to challenge Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s Labour government and Reform UK. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) A man rests on a raised plattform under a bridge in Dakar, on October 5, 2026. Heavy rains flooded parts of Senegal on Sunday evening, with President Bassirou Diomaye Faye stating that he learned “with profound sadness” of deaths caused by the downpours. Faye added that the government was “fully mobilized” and would strengthen vigilance in exposed areas. (Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP) Two people look into books in the exhibition of the Guest of Honor, the Czech Republic, during the Press Preview of the 2026 Frankfurt Book Fair on October 06, 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany. This year’s fair, which is open to the public from October 7-11, is taking place as public interest in books, especially among younger people, is rising. This year’s Guest of Honor at the Frankfurt Book Fair, the Czech Republic, aims to offer a sea of literary and cultural diversity, with beacons of excellence. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

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