24 hours in pictures: Paris school clashes, Cosatu protest and October 7 anniversary

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring clashes between protesters and riot police during demonstrations over education conditions in Paris, COSATU members taking part in a nationwide protest in Johannesburg, people gathering around a fountain filled with red dye in Tel Aviv to mark the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks, and a giant shirt displayed in Argentina ahead of Lionel Messi’s farewell from the national team. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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Clashes occur between demonstrators and riot police during a protest against education conditions and to highlight the lack of resources and staff in high schools in Paris, France, on October 6, 2026. (Photo by Firas Abdullah/Anadolu via Getty Images) This aerial view shows people standing by the Dizengoff Fountain, filled with red dye in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on October 7, 2026, to mark the third anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack. Israel marked the third anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack with silent tributes, new strikes on Gaza and intense political debate, weeks before elections in which the country’s deadliest day will be front and centre. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) Members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) embark on a nationwide protest to mark the International Day for Decent Work and its own 40th anniversary on October 07, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Workers protested against mass retrenchments, non-compliance with the National Minimum Wage, increasing casualisation, and attacks on collective bargaining rights. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) A fighter loyal to the Houthi authorities, takes part in a rally to recruit more fighters, in Sanaa on October 7, 2026. The Houthis claimed a flurry of attacks on Saudi targets on October 7 including firing a ballistic missile at Riyadh airport, as the group battles for territory in Yemen against government forces supported by the kingdom. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP) Hot air balloons fly over Cappadocia as Far Eastern tourists visiting the region take part in various tourism activities during the autumn season in Nevsehir, Turkiye, on October 06, 2026. (Photo by Behcet Alkan/Anadolu via Getty Images) Members of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies hold posters at Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg, 7 October 2026, during a gathering to commemorate the third anniversary of the 7 October 2023 attacks in Israel. Picture: Neil McCartney Dense fog blankets the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, United States on October 6, 2026. The Golden Gate Bridge, one of San Francisco’s most recognizable landmarks, is frequently surrounded by dense fog due to the city’s coastal climate and cool Pacific air, creating picturesque scenes. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images) Palestinian taekwondo coach Mahmoud Abdullah al-Kronz trains children at his heavily damaged home in the Nuseirat area of central Gaza, Palestine, on October 6, 2026. Many buildings and sports facilities have been destroyed or rendered unusable in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023. Despite limited resources, al-Kronz continues to train children amid the rubble, helping sustain sports activities in Gaza while providing his students with an opportunity to temporarily distance themselves from the effects of the war. (Photo by Moiz Salhi/Anadolu via Getty Images) Ukrainians holding placards gather near the Vatican Embassy to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in the town of Oleshky under Russian occupation in the Kherson region, on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 6, 2026. Russian forces occupied Oleshky following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and the town remains under Russian control. As of October 2026, around 2,000 people, including up to 50 children, remain in the town, where residents have very limited access to food and medicine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have dropped around 4 tons of food and medicine for the local population using drones. (Photo by Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images) Models walk the runway during the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) Visitors watch a 3.5-metre shark trapped in an artificial waterway in the southeastern port city of Busan on October 7, 2026. A wayward shark has become an unlikely celebrity in South Korea, drawing an estimated one million people to a waterfront park in Busan after it was spotted swimming in its waterway. The predator — believed to be a bull shark — popped up last month and several attempts by coast guard boats to guide it back to the sea have failed. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) DA members lift up posters at the launch to fix the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), strengthen local crime-fighting capacity and set out immediate action to make communities safer outside the Ekurhuleni Fleet Workshop on October 07, 2026 in Germiston, South Africa. This follows the discovery of multiple murdered women in Ekurhuleni between July and September. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti) A view of Maiden’s Tower during sunset at Uskudar in Istanbul, Turkiye on October 6, 2026. (Photo by Cem Tekkesinoglu/Anadolu via Getty Images) Members of the Farmer Field School in Anjamahavelo maintain and water their cultivated crop plots amid ongoing regional drought in Amboasary-South district, South-East Madagascar, on September 23, 2026. The World Meteorological Organization has warned of “increased drought risk” in southern Africa as the El Nino hits in October, with countries across the planet — from Brazil to India — also vulnerable. International aid cuts and spiking inflation caused by the Middle East war add to the threat of severe hunger in southern Madagascar. (Photo by Razafindrakoto Mamy Nirina / AFP) Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the International Friendly match between Argentina and Benin at Estadio Monumental Antonio V. Liberti on October 06, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi is making his final appearance for Argentina following his announcement of international retirement on 31 August. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images) This aerial view shows a giant shirt marking Lionel Messi’s farewell from the Argentina national football team displayed at the National Flag Memorial in Rosario, Argentina, on October 5, 2026, on the eve of the international friendly football match between Argentina and Benin. (Photo by Marcelo MANERA / AFP) Beachgoers watch a southern elephant seal resting on the shore of Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 6, 2026. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)

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