48 hours in pictures, 1 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Visitors in costume take part in the TwitchCon Europe gaming and livestreaming event at Rotterdam Ahoy arena, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 31 May 2025. TwitchCon will gather thousands of streamers, gaming fans, and industry professionals worldwide in Rotterdam from 31 May to 01 June. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT

Ukrainian army amputee veteran Andrii dances with his partner Monika during the 'Brave Hearts' charity ball near Kyiv, Ukraine, 31 May 2025, amid the Russian invasion. The 'Brave Hearts' charity ball, an initiative of the U+ System prosthetics and rehabilitation center aimed at supporting Ukrainian military personnel with life-altering injuries from the war, plans to raise funds for prosthetics and the rehabilitation of veterans and servicemen currently awaiting assistance at the center. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO Ineeleng Kavindama from Botswana enjoys the moment at the Africa Fest SA 2025 on May 31, 2025 in Kempton Park, South Africa. The annual one-day cultural exposition brings together representatives from diverse African nations to showcase, celebrate, and share their respective cultural heritage through cuisine, clothing, art, music, and traditional practices. (Photo by Gallo Images/Antony Kaminju) A motorcyclist performs during the Day of Moscow Sports Festival in Moscow, Russia, 31 May 2025. The festival, organized by Moscow authorities, aims to promote a healthy lifestyle. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV People search a flooded area after heavy rainfall in the town of Mokwa, Niger State, Nigeria, 31 May 2025. More than 100 bodies have been recovered as search and rescue operations continue following a devastating flood that struck the Kpege area of Mokwa in the early hours of 29 May 2025, Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said. Picture: EPA-EFE/AFOLABI SOTUNDE A Greek Leopard 2A6 tank operates during the Immediate Response 25 military exercise at a military training center, near the town of Negotino, Republic of North Macedonia, 31 May 2025. The exercise, part of the DEFENDER 25 series, involves the armed forces of seven NATO member countries and two partner countries, and runs from 26 May until 09 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI Check dams set up on the water from the Lonza river after the formation of a lake on the last houses of the village of Blatten, Switzerland, 31 May 2025. A large part of the Blatten village, located in the Loetschental Valley in the canton of Valais, was buried under masses of ice, mud, and rock on 28 May after several million cubic meters of rock fell from the Kleines Nesthorn mountain above the village, resulting in the collapse of the Birch Glacier. Picture: EPA-EFE/CYRIL ZINGARO A model presents a creation by Indonesian designer Ivan Yogi Susanto during the Indonesia Fashion Week 2025, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 31 May 2025. The IFW event runs from 28 May to 01 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO People carry their belongings through floodwater in Nagaon, Assam, India, 31 May 2025. At least five people died due to landslides in Assam in the previous 24 hours, as continuous heavy rainfall has caused flooding in six districts, affecting over 10,000 people, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANUWAR ALI HAZARIKA French equestrian artist Lorenzo performs during the 24th edition of the Hassan II Trophy of 'Tbourida', Morocco's Championship of Traditional Equestrian Arts, in Rabat, Morocco, 31 May 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI An Indian Hindu devotee walks barefoot on hot charcoal, a practice called firewalking, during a Hindu festival in honor of the goddess Mariyamma or Maha Shakti in Bangalore, India, 30 May 2025. Devotees perform the religious practice of walking on fire as an exchange for a wish or blessing granted by the Hindu goddess Parvathy. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV A young participant paints a wooden cat figure during the annual Hermitage Cat Day celebration in the courtyard of the Hermitage State Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, 31 May 2025. The day is dedicated to the 60 Hermitage cats residing in the museum's basement, which has been hosting cats since the 18th century. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV Visitors slide down a 50-meter-long, two-track foam slide during the Pink Soup Festival in Vilnius, Lithuania, 31 May 2025. The festival, in its third consecutive year, celebrates Lithuania's iconic summer dish, 'saltibarsciai,' a cold beet soup. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA Firefighters and civil defense members carry out a mock drill to train civilians and security personnel to respond in case of an attack during Operation Shield, a large-scale civil defense exercise in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 31 May 2025. The drills are part of the preparations following the uncertainty in the region after the recent India-Pakistan conflagration, following which a ceasefire was announced. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN A man stands next to a bull at the Roskilde Agricultural Show, in Roskilde, Denmark, 30 May 2025, on the opening day. The agricultural fair runs from 30 May to 01 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/IDA MARIE ODGAARD