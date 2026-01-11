48 hours in pictures, 11 January 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A man crosses the street past a destroyed vehicle following a ceasefire in the Kurdish-majority Ashrafiyeh neighbourhood, in the northern city of Aleppo, on January 11, 2026. Syria’s Kurdish fighters said on January 11, 2026, that they agreed under a ceasefire to withdraw after days of fighting government forces in the city. The latest clashes erupted after negotiations to integrate the Kurds into the country’s new government stalled. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)
Uganda opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu who is known as Bobi Wine speaking during an election campaign rally in Kajjasi on January 10, 2026 in Wakiso District, Uganda. On January 15, opposition leader Bobi Wine will again challenge incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, who at age 81 is seeking a seventh consecutive term in office as the presidential nominee for the National Resistance Movement (NRM), which he has led since ousting the former military regime in 1986. The 43-year-old singer turned politician, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, emerged as Museveni’s main rival in the 2021 election, garnering 35% of the vote in a campaign that saw widespread violence and allegations of fraud. Wine and his National Unity Platform (NUP) have sought to appeal to a younger generation of voters on a platform of political change and an end to Museveni’s longtime rule. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Getty Images)
South African rider Bradley Cox competes with a Sherco 450 Rally in the Stage 6 of the 48th edition of the Dakar Rally 2026, between Hail and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 9, 2026. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
A G4S security vehicle after a cash intransit heist along Elias Motsoledi Road in Soweto, 10 January 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Late Xabiso Kambi’s coffin after the funeral service at Farrarmere Community Centre in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, 10 January 2026. Kambi was shot and killed during an armed robbery on New Year’s Eve outside her family’s shop. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
This handout photo taken and released on January 11, 2026, by Vatican Media, the Vatican press office, shows Pope Leo XIV during the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, during which infants are baptised, in the Sistine Chapel, at the Vatican. (Photo by VATICAN MEDIA / AFP)
Attendees during the 2026 L’Ormarins King’s Plate at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on January 10, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Forensic officials use metal detectors to inspect amid the debris of a damaged house after a gas cylinder explosion in a Christian colony in Islamabad on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
The Russian corvette Stoikiy ship is towed into Simon’s Town harbour, near Cape Town, on January 9, 2026. The Chinese lead Will For Peace 2026 exercise 2026 brings together navies from BRICS Plus countries for joint maritime safety operations. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Participants take part in a fire festival at Katsube Shrine at night on January 10, 2026, in Moriyama, Shiga Prefecture, Japan. Naked men participated in the 800-year-old festival, during which torches made to resemble a giant serpent are burned to pray for good health in the coming year. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
Participants take a bath in cold water to purify their souls and bodies during a New Year ritual at the Teppozu Inari Shrine in Tokyo on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
An anti-Iranian regime protester with her face painted in the colours of the Iranian flag takes part in a demonstration outside the Iranian Consulate, in Istanbul, on January 11, 2026. At least 192 protesters have been killed in Iran’s biggest movement against the Islamic republic in more than three years, a rights group said on January 11, 2026 as warnings grew that authorities were committing a “massacre” to quell the demonstrations (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)
Dancers from the Shriyukt Shool of Dance perform an Indian classical dance to celebrate “World Hindi Diwas” ( Day). The event hosted by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre , Consulate General of India (Durban) in conjunction with the (HSS) was held in Durban over the weekend. The event was to commemorate the importance of Hindi as a language and recognizing Hindi as the world’s third-most spoken language worldwide. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
American Rapper Gunna (C) runs his first ever South African Wunna Run in partnership with Under Armour at Johannesburg Expo Centre, 9 January 2026. Wunna Run Johannesburg lands during Gunna’s highly anticipated visit for the Milk + Cookies Festival, where he headlines alongside SA heavyweights DJ Kent and Vigro Deep. Fans got the rare opportunity to run with him before the festival. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
An aircraft sprays water to extinguish a bushfire in Mount Pirque at El Hoyo, in the Patagonian region of Chubut province, Argentina on January 10, 2026. More than 5,500 hectares of forest have been consumed by the main wildfire in Argentina’s Patagonia, as hundreds of firefighters and local volunteers struggled to contain flames out of control that have left small communities on edge. The blazes come a year after Patagonia suffered its worst wildfires in three decades, part of a string of extreme events that has kept official and community firefighting systems under constant strain. (Photo by Gonzalo KEOGAN / AFP)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) and South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile (CL) arrive at the ANC’s 114th anniversary celebration at the Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg on January 10, 2026. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
