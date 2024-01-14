48 hours in pictures, 14 January 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

Gwede Mantashe (L), South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy and the chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC), South African President and president of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa (R), both wearing scarfs in the colours of the Palestinian flag, react as they attend the 112th ANC Anniversary rally in Mbombela on January 13, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)