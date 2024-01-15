24 hours in pictures, 15 January 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
The fighting cholitas perform a wrestling show in El Alto, Bolivia, 14 January 2024 (issued 15 January 2024). Shows are presented every Sunday evening with female wrestlers wearing colorful skirts and even fighting male wrestlers. Mariposa Misteriosa, Mercedes la Xtremista, Gloria, and Susana La Bonita are the prominent wrestlers in this ring. Picture: EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA
People walk on the Brooklyn bridge as the sun sets with the Statue of Liberty looming in the distance in New York city on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Kurdish Syrian firemen put out a blaze at a power station in Qamishli which was reportedly targeted by Turkish drones on January 15, 2024 as Turkey carried out another series of airstrikes against Kurdish sites in northeastern Syria and northern Iraq in what Ankara said was a response for the deaths of nine Turkish soldiers. The power station targeted today in Qamishli is the seventh station to be hit by Turkish fire since Janauary 14, according to the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration which says more than 900 villages and towns are now without electricity in northeastern Syria. (Photo by Delil souleiman / AFP)
People sing during celebrations on the eve of the Amazigh New Year 2974, near Parliament in Rabat, Morocco, 14 January 2024. More than twelve years after Amazigh was endorsed as an official language alongside with Arabic for the first time in Morocco, the celebration of the Amazigh New Year takes on an official character after the day was declared an official holiday in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI
Models present creations by Giorgio Armani during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 15 January 2024. The Fall/Winter 2024/2025 collections are presented from 12 to 16 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
Pilgrims take a holy dip amid dense fog at the confluence of River Ganges and the Bay of Bengal during ‘Gangasagar Mela’ on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti at Sagar Island, around 150 kms south of Kolkata on January 15, 2024. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)
Icicles hang from the partially frozen Lillafured Waterfall in Miskolc, northeastern Hungary, 15 January 2024, as the daytime temperatures peak around plus 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/Janos Vajda
Tractors and trucks stand in front of Berlin’s landmark the Brandenburg gate as in background can be seen the German capital’s Red City Hall during a protest of farmers and truck drivers, on January 15, 2024 in Berlin. The farmers’ and truck drivers’ anger stems from a government decision to cut subsidies and tax breaks on diesel and agricultural vehicles. The move was part of efforts by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition to find savings after Germany’s top court ruled in November 2023 that the government had broken debt rules. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP)
Spectators watch red-vented bulbuls fight during a traditional bird game on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu at Hayagriva Madhav Hindu temple in the Hajo town of Kamrup district, about 25 kilometers from Guwahati in India’s Assam state on January 15, 2024. Bird fights at the Haigriva Madhav Hindu temple in northeast India’s Assam state returned on January 15, after a ban was overturned because Hindu priests argued it was part of the religious traditions of their temple. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)
A general view of the surroundings of the city of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 15 January 2024. With an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 166, which is labeled as ‘unhealthy’, the Bosnian capital is among the most polluted cities in the world, ranking in 7th place on 15 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
US actress Ariana Greenblatt arrives for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)
