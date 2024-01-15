24 hours in pictures, 15 January 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

The fighting cholitas perform a wrestling show in El Alto, Bolivia, 14 January 2024 (issued 15 January 2024). Shows are presented every Sunday evening with female wrestlers wearing colorful skirts and even fighting male wrestlers. Mariposa Misteriosa, Mercedes la Xtremista, Gloria, and Susana La Bonita are the prominent wrestlers in this ring. Picture: EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA