48 hours in pictures, 16 November 2025

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

7 minute read

16 November 2025

06:30 pm

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Hot air balloon festival opens in central Mexico

Hot air balloons soar into the sky during the 23rd International Balloon Festival in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, 14 November 2025. The festival runs from 14 to 17 November. Picture: EPA/LUIS RAMIREZ

Explosion at an industrial park near Argentina's main airport
Argentinian firefighters battle the flames after a powerful explosion rocked an industrial park in Ezeiza, just 12 kilometers from Ministro Pistarini International Airport, Argentina’s largest airport, in Buenos Aires province, Argentina, 15 November 2025. The blast occurred at an industrial complex in the town of Carlos Spegazzini, reducing visibility in the area and leaving at least 15 people injured, according to authorities. Picture: EPA/NEHUEN ROVEDIELLO
A vehicle drives past a flood
A vehicle drives past a flood of water along Main Reef Road in Germiston, 16 November 2025. Picture: Nigel Sinbanda/The Citizen
A broken tree branch lies across a road in Weltevreden Park
A broken tree branch lies across a road in Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, 16 November 2025, during heavy rains across Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A man throws tear gas
A man throws tear gas over the protective barriers at the National Palace in Zocalo Square during a demonstration against the government of Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum in Mexico City on November 15, 2025. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday to protest against drug violence and the security policies of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)
Muxes celebrate diversity festival in southeastern Mexico
A member of the Muxes community participates in the golden anniversary celebration of their festival in Juchitan, Oaxaca, Mexico, 14 November 2025. The Muxes are the third recognized gender in Zapotec culture, and they live their identity and sexuality in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. Picture: EPA/Luis Villalobos
A young chess player
A young chess player gestures as he takes part in the Kibera Chess Tournament in Kibera, Nairobi, on November 15, 2025. The tournament brought together 195 children from different informal settlements, with the aim to nurture young minds, strengthen critical thinking, and inspire the next generation. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)
Israeli anti-government protesters
Israeli anti-government protesters light up their mobile phones during a demonstration against the prime minister and in support of establishing a state commission of inquiry into Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, on Habima Square in Tel Aviv on November 15, 2025. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
Vroom automotive exhibition in Mumbai
People view a disassembled car at the “Vroom” automotive exhibition held on the occasion of Children’s Day, in Mumbai, India, 14 November 2025. Children and adults can explore real car components, including a running engine, disassembled engine, gearbox, virtual reality assembly, a timeline of car history, and displays of classic and vintage vehicles. Picture: EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
India Durban
The 1860 Heritage Centre held its commemoration, bringing the community together in an interfaith prayer, 16 November 2025. Leaders of different cultures and traditions stood in solidarity, recognising the diverse yet interconnected roots of South African Indians. The ceremony concluded with a poignant offering of marigolds to the Indian Ocean each flower a quiet gesture of remembrance for those who embarked on an uncertain voyage. Their arrival marked the beginning of a journey that helped shape South Africa’s cultural, social, political and economic landscape. Their resilience lives on in a vibrant community that continues to honour the sacrifices and spirit of its ancestors. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
backstage during The Gambia International Fashion Week
A model arranges her makeup backstage during The Gambia International Fashion Week at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Banjul on November 15, 2025. (Photo by Muhamadou BITTAYE / AFP)
TARANIS air defense exercises in France
An Airbus A400M tanker and 2 Rafale jet fighters aircraft of French Air and Space Army participate at a refueling operation during the air drill TARANIS, in Bricy-Orleans airbase, near Orleans, France, 14 November 2025. TARANIS (Tactical Airlift Rehearsal) is an operational readiness exercise for the French Air and Space Force’s conventional air units to prepare high-intensity aerial combat, incorporating threats related to drone attacks or cyberattacks, and assault operations involving evacuations and rescues from in combat zones. Picture: EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Esther Mahlangu
SA’s world-renowned Ndebele artist, Dr Esther Mahlangu, celebrates her 90th birthday at Kghodwana Cultural Village in Mpumalanga, 14 November 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A worker cleans a glass window
A worker cleans a glass window in a high rise building in Beijing on November 15, 2025. (Photo by Adek BERRY / AFP)
The Airlink Embraer E195-E2 narrow-body jetliner
The Airlink Embraer E195-E2 narrow-body jetliner is seen in action at the Wonderboom Airshow, hosted at the Wonderboom National Airport in Pretoria, 15 November 2025. The airshow was called-off half-way through proceedings due to poor weather conditions. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The South African Air Force 16 Squadron Rooivalk attack helicopter
The South African Air Force 16 Squadron Rooivalk attack helicopter is seen in action at the Wonderboom Airshow, hosted at the Wonderboom National Airport in Pretoria, 15 November 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Meeting of Styles street art festival in Hong Kong
Artist SWALT from Switzerland and Artist Kristopher Ho from Hong Kong spray-paint murals across the facades of D2 Place in Lai Chi Kok in Hong Kong, China, 15 November 2025. Meeting of Styles, an international graffiti and street art festival featuring more than 80 artists from over 20 countries, is held for the first time in Hong Kong from 12 to 16 November 2025. Picture: EPA/MAY JAMES

