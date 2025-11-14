PICTURES: Own a piece of history in World Press Photo print sale

As part of the World Press Photo's 70 year celebrations, the organisation is hosting a print sale, featuring a collection of images that tells the story of the organisation at 70.

It includes some of the world’s best photojournalism, including the images published here.

The sale features 70 images, each available as a limited-edition, museum-quality, 20x30cm print.

By purchasing a print, buyers are directly supporting photographers at a time when independent visual journalism faces growing challenges.

The sale opens on 17 November and runs till the 26th.

A young man confronts a line of People’s Liberation Army tanks on Chang’an Avenue, Beijing, China, during protests for democratic reform on Tiananmen Square, on 5 June 1989. Tiananmen Square had been the site of non-violent pro-democracy protests for weeks when the military moved in and opened fire on 4 June. Although there has been no publicly released record of deaths, witnesses estimated up to several thousand fatalities. This photograph, along with other images of the scene, became an international symbol for peaceful resistance. There is no reliable information about what happened to the unidentified demonstrator and the ‘Tank Man’ pictures remain banned in China. Picture: Charlie Cole/Newsweek/World Press Photo

Surrounded by bodyguards, Nelson Mandela attends a rally near Cape Town, during his campaign for the South African Presidency in 1994. Although the elections at the end of April 1994 were marked by many irregularities, they passed off peacefully. As expected, the ANC swept to victory with 62.6% of the vote, winning 252 of the 400 seats in the new parliament. On 10 May 1994 Mandela was sworn in as South Africa’s first Black president. Picture: George Hallett/Autograph/World Press Photo

Astronaut Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin poses for Neil Armstrong’s camera (attached to the chest of his spacesuit) by the US flag on the moon’s Sea of Tranquility on 21 July 1969. Picture: Neil Armstrong/NASA/World Press Photo

A competitor tumbles off his motorcycle during the Motocross World Championship at the Volk Molle race course in Randers, Denmark, on 28 August 1955. This photograph was the first ever World Press Photo of the Year. Picture: Mogens von Haven/ Museum Odense/World Press Photo

A Romanian soldier is welcomed home by his girlfriend on his return to Brasov after weeks of uninterrupted duty in Bucharest, where there had been mass demonstrations and confrontations between political parties fighting for power after the revolution. 1990. Picture: Wubbo de Jong/MAI/World Press Photo

Natalia, a tiger at the now-closed Lujan Zoo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 2019. The zoo’s owner believed that raising big cats in close contact with humans could tame them, and to demonstrate this, he would release Natalia inside a house and let her move freely. Picture: Sofia Lopez Manan/World Press Photo

Students at the Beijing Guoan Football Club school practice heading techniques, on 1 October 2006. The school is in an isolated spot about 70km from Beijing, and has some 200 pupils between the ages of 15 and 18. The boys all board at the school, and the curriculum focuses entirely on physical training and soccer techniques. On weekends they play matches against other Chinese youth teams. Picture: Lorenzo Cicconi Massi/Contrasto/World Press Photo

Life of the unemployed, the elderly and the children in the Bogside, the Catholic neighborhood in Derry, Northern Ireland, during the beginning of ‘The Troubles’, the violent conflict between unionists and loyalists over the constitutional status of Northern Ireland. Tensions between residents of the Bogside, allied under the Derry Citizens’ Defence Association, and the police (the Royal Ulster Constabulary), were building in Derry for over a year before a very large communal riot broke out in August 1969, which became known as the Battle of the Bogside. This riot is commonly seen as one of the first major confrontations in ‘The Troubles’. Picture: Henning Christoph/World Press Photo

Boys play soccer inside an empty swimming pool dating from the Soviet occupation. The hilltop pool was damaged by shelling during the country’s civil war and is now a favorite place for youth to congregate and play games. Afghanistan, 26 February 2005. Picture: David Guttenfelder/The Associated Press/World Press Photo

A humpback whale and her newborn calf swim near Roca Partida, the smallest island of the Revillagigedo archipelago, off the Pacific coast of Mexico, on 28 January 2015. During the mating season, the island waters are home to a large population of humpback whales, and are a popular diving destination. The islands are volcanic and uninhabited, apart from a small naval presence. They were declared a biosphere reserve in 1994 and, in 2016, were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage natural site. Picture: Anuar Patjane Floriuk/World Press Photo

American writer James Baldwin during the Another Country book signing session in Felix Jud, a bookshop in Hamburg, Germany. 1966. Picture: Ekkehart Sachse/World Press Photo

Visit worldpressphotoshop.org for more details.

MORE: Award-winning South African photographer Wim van den Heever smitten with nature