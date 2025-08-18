48 hours in pictures, 17 August 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A fire rages in Tarouca, Viseu, Portugal, 17 August 2025. Forest fires have burned 155,000 hectares in Portugal, half of which in just two days, representing 17 times more than the area burned in the same period last year. Portugal activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism, under which two Fire Boss aircraft are expected to arrive on 18 August to bolster efforts against the fires. Picture: EPA/PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA
Depictions of US President Donald Trump are displayed on a merchandise stall outside the stadium ahead of the English Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace, in London, Britain, 17 August 2025. Picture: EPA/NEIL HALL
Protesters attend a demonstration outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 16 August 2025. Families of Israeli hostages and their supporters took to the streets calling on the government to sign a hostages release and ceasefire deal. Picture: EPA/ATEF SAFADI
Surfer Clement Roseyro of France rides a wave during the Itacoatiara Big Wave tournament in Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 17, 2025. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)
Bulls run during the traditional Pilon running of the bulls in Falces, Spain, 17 August 2025. The traditional running of the bulls is held at ‘Pilon de Falces’, a 800m downhill mountain trail with a rock wall on one of the sides of the path and a cliff on the other. Picture: EPA
Sunseekers crowd the beach at San Cristobal de Almunacar, in Granada, Spain, 16 August 2025. The heatwave, which began on the 3rd, will bring some of the hottest days on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures above 35 degrees in most of the country while reaching 44 degrees in Seville’s countryside. Picture: EPA/Alba Feixas
An aerial picture shows a participant climbing a greasy pole during a traditional game called “Panjat Pinang” to collect prizes hung at the top during celebrations to mark Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day at Garot on the outskirts of Banda Aceh on August 17, 2025. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
Children participate in a sack race competition to mark the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 17 August 2025. Indonesia is celebrating the 80th anniversary of its independence from the Netherlands, which was proclaimed on 17 August 1945. Picture: EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
The world’s largest paper balloon has taken off again on its 150th birthday to celebrate the feast of San Roque and satirize politicians in Betanzos, Spain, 16 August 2025. Picture: EPA/MONCHO FUENTES
People cool off in the Arabian Sea on a hot day in Karachi, Pakistan, 17 August 2025. Picture: EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Humanoid robots show their skills after the Free fight Final match during the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games in the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China, 17 August 2025. The 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games were held in Beijing from 15 to 17 August. Picture: EPA/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES
A person in costume smiles during the Copenhagen Pride Parade 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark, 16 August 2025. According to Copenhagen Pride, the event attracts up to 250,000 people. Picture: EPA/EMIL HELMS
Former Bolivian president Evo Morales is greeted by residents of the Villa 14 community with a handful of confetti before voting during the presidential election in Villa 14 de Septiembre, Cochabamba department, Bolivia on August 17, 2025. Bolivians headed to the polls Sunday for elections marked by a deep economic crisis that has seen the left implode and the right eyeing its first shot at power in 20 years. (Photo by Fernando CARTAGENA / AFP)
A dog eats dangling hotdogs as its owner looks on during one of several challenges of the Aspin Games, held at a commercial mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 17 August 2025. Animal welfare advocates gathered dog lovers to participate in challenges to test pet and owner skills and coordination, as part of celebrations for Aspin Day. Aspin has been fondly used to refer to ‘Asong Pinoy’ or ‘Filipino Dog’, a mixed-breed found locally with no planned or specific lineage and often recovered from difficult living circumstances by animal welfare groups. Picture: EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
