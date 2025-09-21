48 hours in pictures, 21 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
DA supporters cheer their Democratic Alliance candidate for Mayor of Johannesburg Helen Zille before her speech at Eyethu Mall in Soweto, 20 September2025, on the urgency for a change in Johannesburg in the upcoming local government elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Residents of Kleinfontein sing their anthem after hoisting their flags to fly at half-mast in honour of US youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk in Kleinfontein, an Afrikaner settlement near Pretoria, on September 21, 2025. US President Donald Trump and top officials in his administration will lead tributes to Charlie Kirk on September 21, 2025 at a stadium gathering in Arizona, after the influential conservative activist was gunned down last week. Kirk, 31, was fatally shot in the neck on September 10 while speaking at a Utah university as part of his popular public debate series. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
(From L) South Africa’s athlete Lythe Pillay, South Africa’s athlete Zakithi Nene, South Africa’s athlete Udeme Okon and South Africa’s athlete Wayde Van Niekerk poses after finishing third in the men’s 4x400m relay final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 21, 2025. ( Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
Model and 4th year Law student in Johannesburg, Anouk Klijinstra poses as she takes to the ramp during the 14th three day Durban Fashion Fair, themed ‘The Awakening,’ drew hundreds of fashion enthusiasts to the Durban Exhibition Centre this weekend. Showcasing the work of more than 60 designers including graduates of the eThekwini mentorship programme, which has trained over 350 young talents since its inception 13 years ago. The Fair places Durban’s style firmly in the spotlight with the city rapidly emerging as one of the continent’s fashion powerhouses. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Klava Koka of Russia performs during the music contest Intervision in Moscow, Russia, 20 September 2025. The international music contest Intervision was revived by Russia after its suspension from the Eurovision Song Contest. Performers from 23 countries, including the United States, will perform at the Intervision. Picture: EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
A Pakistani groom attends a mass wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 19 September 2025 (issued 20 September 2025). The Jeelani welfare trust and and Abdul Aziz memon trust funded the mass wedding of 15 couples for people belonging to poorer classes. Picture: EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR
A dog reacts as people lie on hammocks on Oxford Street during a car-free day event on the world-famous shopping street of London, Britain, 21 September 2025. The event took place to promote the mayor’s plan to ultimately pedestrianise the street from Marble Arch to Tottenham Court Road. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
Revellers participate in a parade during the 190th edition of the Oktoberfest beer and amusement festival in Munich, Germany, 21 September 2025. The Oktoberfest runs from 20 September to 05 October 2025 on the Theresienwiese. Picture: EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI
People sit in the Hacker-Pschorr Brewery tent during the opening day of the 190th edition of the traditional Oktoberfest beer and amusement festival in Munich, Germany, 20 September 2025. According to its organizers, the Oktoberfest has grown into the world’s largest folk festival, drawing around six million visitors annually. The festival’s 190th edition will run from 20 September to 05 October 2025. Picture: EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI
A model takes to the catwalk with the design by the Antonio del Canto label during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, Spain, 21 September 2025. The fashion event runs from 17 to 21 September. Picture: EPA/Daniel Gonzalez
A protester covered with mud joins a protest rally in Manila, Philippines, 21 September 2025. The demonstrators protested the uncovered corruption on government flood control projects under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s administration. Picture: EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
A police car is set on fire during a protest against the current asylum policy on the Malieveld, in the Hague, the Netherlands, 20 September 2025. The initiator, known online as Els Rechts, advocates for less immigration, fair housing policies, and transparency towards the public. Picture: EPA/JOSH WALET
Visitors pose for a portrait with their face tattoos during the Big London Tattoo Show event at ExCel London, in London, Britain, 20 September 2025. The show features over 450 expert tattoo artists tattooing participants during the show, and it explores alternative lifestyles centred around artistic and creative tattoos. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
Members of the Scientology Volunteer Ministries gather as they prepare to clean up the streets of downtown as part of a volunteer program to help clean up and uplift the inner city, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 September 2025. World Cleanup Day is observed annually on 20 September to address the issue of solid waste. In 2025 the focus will be on the environmental impact of fast fashion and textile waste. Picture: EPA/Kim Ludbrook
Hindu devotees take a dip in the water as they perform the ‘Tarpan’ ritual, offerings of food and water to appease the souls of their deceased ancestors, during Mahalaya prayers, also known as Pitru Paksha, at the Banganga water tank, in Mumbai, India, 21 September 2025. Mahalaya is observed seven days before the Hindu festival Durga Puja, which will begin in 2025 on 28 September, with devotees offering prayers to pay obeisance to their deceased forefathers. Picture: EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
