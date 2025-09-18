24 hours in pictures, 18 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A protester dressed as the ‘Grim Reaper’ during a ‘Stop Trump Coalition’ mass demonstration against the state visit to the UK by US President Donald J Trump in London, Britain, 17 September 2025. The action has been organised by a coalition of around 50 protest groups. President Trump is on his second state visit to the UK where he will meet with the King and the Prime Minister. Picture: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN
Modou Fall (C), known as Plastic Man, takes part in a green march for climate in Dakar, Senegal, 18 September 2025. The march is part of the Global Week of Action for Peace and Climate Justice, which runs from 15 to 21 September 2025. Picture: EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Student supporters of the Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami, holding placards and flags, shout anti-Israel slogans during a ‘Gaza Children March’ to express their solidarity with the Palestinians, in Karachi on September 18, 2025, amid the ongoing war between Israel and militant group Hamas. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
South African Provincial Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry on Day 2 at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on September 18, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
An artist performs Kathakali, a traditional form of classical Indian dance, during a show at a cultural festival in Chennai on September 18, 2025. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP)
Dutch King Willem-Alexander (C) during a visit the international airborne exercise Falcon Leap at Eindhoven Air Base in The Netherlands, 18 September 2025. During this exercise, the Airmobile Brigade and the Air Mobility Command (AMC) will practice dropping cargo and paratroopers over the Netherlands. Picture: EPA/PATRICK VAN KATWIJK / POOL
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales shakes a parachute filled with balls with a group of Squirrels from the Scout Association at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate, in Windsor, on September 18, 2025, during the second State Visit of US President Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were treated to a sumptuous royal state banquet in Windsor Castle Wednesday, rounding off the US president’s first full day of a historic second state visit to Britain. (Photo by Nathan Howard / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets US President Donald Trump at Chequers, in Aylesbury, central England, on September 18, 2025, on the second day of the US President’s second State Visit. After the royal hospitality and pageantry, US President Donald Trump’s unprecedented second state visit to the UK takes a serious turn on Thursday when he is hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for wide-ranging talks. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
A local man rides a bicycle along a road covered with anti-drone meshes near the frontline city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 16 September 2025 (issued 17 September 2025), amid the Russian invasion. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, more than 6,000 residents, mostly elderly people, remain in Kostiantynivka. The White Angels are a special police unit that provides humanitarian aid, conducts evacuations, and delivers medical assistance in high-risk frontline communities in the Donetsk region. Picture: EPA/YEVHEN TITOV
Afghan men play volleyball during sunset in a field in the Dehdadi district of Balkh province on September 18, 2025. (Photo by Atif ARYAN / AFP)
