48 hours in pictures, 23 February 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A 71-day-old male Kalimantan orangutan, a critically endangered species, born in the zoo but neglected by its 9-year-old mother Shakila, is held by an animal care taker at Bandung Zoological Gardens in Bandung, West Java on February 21, 2025. (Photo by Timur Matahari / AFP)

Gian-Quen Isaacs of South Africa competes during the women’s free skating at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2025 in Seoul on February 23, 2025. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) A Ruepell’s griffon vulture (Gyps rueppelli) perches on a branch at a bird sanctuary where it is prepared for release after receiving care by volunteers from Tunisia’s Wildlife Association (ATVS) in Sidi Thabet in Ariana province on February 22, 2025. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP) Swimmers take part in the 25 meter hat competition swim during the Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival at lake Memphremagog in Newport, Vermont on February 21, 2025. The event brings together cold water swimmers of all ages, the youngest being 14 and the oldest 79, to swim Olympic-style heats in near-freezing water temperatures. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk leaves the stage holding a chainsaw after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The annual four-day gathering brings together conservative U.S. lawmakers, international leaders, media personalities and businessmen to discuss and champion conservative ideas. Argentinian President Javier Milei gifted Musk a chainsaw that he used as a prop while campaigning. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) A group of people wearing Trump masks ride down an escalator during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on February 21, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The annual four-day gathering brings together conservative U.S. lawmakers, international leaders, media personalities and businessmen to discuss and champion conservative ideas. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) An India fan cheers during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP) Danish tennis player Holger Rune (L) and American player Frances Tiafoe (R) participate during an exhibition game prior to the start of activities for the Mexican Open Tennis, which will take place from 24 February to 01 March in Acapulco, the state of Guerrero, Mexico, 22 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN Swimmers leap into the waters of The Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul’s Bebek district on February 22, 2025. Since Wednesday, the Turkish megalopolis has been hit by heavy snow showers that have covered the outlying suburbs and forced the closure of their schools, before clinging to the roofs and the ground in the city centre. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) A zombie actor poses for photos while preparing the Zombie Run Festival, a 5-kilometre-long race where participants must protect three round plastic tags attached to their waist belts from zombies until they reach the finish line, at Taman Impian Jaya Ancol in Jakarta on February 22, 2025. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) A street performer covered in silver paint takes a break to eat in Jakarta on February 23, 2025. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP) Dancers perform ‘Jhumur’, an Indian folk dance, as they take part in a full-dress rehearsal for the upcoming Jhumur festival at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on February 23, 2025. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP) Models take part in a rehearsal for the Annie’s Ibiza runway show at the Institution of Civil Engineers during London Fashion Week (LFW) in London, Britain, 22 February 2025. London Fashion Week runs from 20 to 24 February 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN Sebastien Halbout, cellar master, chooses a wheel of cheese as cheesemaker JuraFlore attempts to break the Guinness World Records of the largest cheese fondue, at “Le Fort des Rousses”, in Les Rousses, on February 22, 2025. The French pulled off their gamble on February 22, 2025 : preparing the world’s largest cheese fondue, enough to delight over 5,000 people despite the rain and wind. The record is validated with a volume of 2 cubic metres and a total weight of 2,177.5 kilos. It’s a brand new Guinness record’ for the world’s largest fondue, referee Anouk de Timary told AFP. (Photo by Valentin FLAURAUD / AFP) Artists perform during the parade of the 140th edition of the Nice Carnival, in the French Riviera City of Nice, on February 22, 2025. The 2025 edition of the Carnival, whose theme is “King of Oceans”, takes place until March 2. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) A Congolese police officer looks on as he is seated in a truck headed for Rumangabo for training during an enrollment of civilians, police officers, and former members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) who allegedly decided to join the M23 movement voluntarily in Goma on February 23, 2025. Recent gains have given the M23 movement control of Lake Kivu following its lightning offensive in the east. According to the UN, the latest fighting has led to an exodus of more than 50,000 Congolese to Burundi, Uganda and other countries. The M23 is now moving toward the town of Uvira near the Burundi border on the northwestern tip of Lake Tanganyika — the main exit route for fleeing Congolese soldiers. (Photo by JOSPIN MWISHA / AFP) A model presents a creation for Richard Quinn Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 collection fashion show during London Fashion Week, in London, on February 21, 2025. Musicians participate in the 'Festival de Bandas' celebration in Oruro, Bolivia, 22 February 2025. More than 5,000 musicians performed in the 'Festival de Bandas', dedicated to the bicentenary of Bolivia's independence kicking off the Oruro Carnival, one of the largest in South America. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS