48 hours in pictures, 28 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
General views of fans during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on September 27, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike during a military operation in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 27 September 2025. More than 65,900 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and about 1,200 Israelis have been killed since the launch of an Israeli military campaign in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on 07 October 2023. Picture: EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the world’s highest, is seen in China’s southwest Guizhou province on September 27, 2025. The world’s highest bridge opened to traffic in China on September 28, state media said, capping an engineering feat three years in the making and snatching the record from another bridge in the same province. (Photo by AFP)
Unmanned ground vehicle LASSY (L) next to to a drone (R) that was caught with a net thrown by A1-Falke counter-drone interceptor at a demonstration during the German Armed Forces and civilian authorities’ military exercise ‘Red Storm Bravo’ in Hamburg, Germany, 26 September 2025. The exercise practices the arrival of troops in the port of Hamburg and their onward deployment. Picture: EPA/FILIP SINGER
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of heavily damaged residential buildings following a Russian air attack, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on September 28, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An overnight Russian barrage on Kyiv killed at least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, Ukrainian authorities said on September 28, 2025. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
A model presents a creation by Italian fashion label Ferragamo during the Spring/Summer 2026 women’s collection show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, 27 September 2025. Milan Fashion Week runs from 23 to 29 September 2025. Picture: EPA/MATTEO CORNER
Members of the Gauteng Model Boat Club take part in an exhibition day, 28 September 2025, at the Emmarentia Dam. On display were multi-functional navy boats, harbour tugs, trawlers, luxury yachts, submarines and hovercrafts, and racing yachts. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A person poses during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the March for Diversity, under the slogan ‘If there are rights, let it show’, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 27 September 2025. Picture: EPA/Alejandro Prieto
Durban’s Consul General of India, General Dr. Thelma John David, with a red flag in the hand on the (right), flags off the inaugural “Viksit Bharat Run” 2025 at Suncoast Beach in Durban over the weekend. Men, women, and children joined the 5km fun run/walk, after which prizes were awarded to the top three winners in each category. Part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Ministry of External Affairs’ global initiative under Seva Pakhwad, also observed as Seva Parv, is a fortnight dedicated to service, responsibility, and collective effort, reflecting the spirit of Service. The run was held simultaneously across 150 locations in 91 countries. This year’s theme, ‘Run to Serve the Nation’, highlighted collective action for nation-building while fostering ties with India and South Africa. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Jurjen Kamstra poses for a photograph next to the Ravos Rail Train at the 10th annual edition of The Great Train Race in Heidelberg Heritage Station, Gauteng, 27 September 2025. As part of celebrations of South African heritage, classic engineering, and community spirit with performances, displays, and a dramatic re-enactment of the legendary 1930 race between a Bentley Speed Six and Le Train Bleu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
England’s flanker Zoe Aldcroft lifts the trophy after winning the Women’s Rugby World Cup final between Canada and England at The Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, south-west London on September 27, 2025. England beat Canada 33-13. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)
India’s fans cheer before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 final Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)
Protesters hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march through the city centre during civil society and faith-based organizations’ mass rally for Gaza, in Cape Town on September 27, 2025. More than 3,000 people marched through Cape Town on September 27, 2025 in a pro-Gaza rally that demanded the government cut trade and diplomatic ties with Israel, including by shutting its embassy. The demonstration brought together several pro-Palestinian organisations, political parties, and Muslim and Christian groups in one of the biggest such turnouts in months. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Colby Thicknesse (back) of Australia fights Josias Musasa of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a Bantamweight Bout during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, 28 September 2025. Picture: EPA/JAMES WORSFOLD
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 25 September 2025