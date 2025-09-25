24 hours in pictures, 25 September 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A display featuring a pair of hands at an amusement park is protectively placed on the ground in Quang Ninh Province on September 25, 2025, as Vietnam braces to be possibly impacted by typhoon Ragasa. Fierce winds, pounding rain and rough seas battered southern China on September 24 as powerful Typhoon Ragasa made landfall in Guangdong province after killing at least 14 in Taiwan. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
Eben Etzebeth of South Africa during the South Africa national men’s rugby team training session at Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Field 1 on September 24, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)
A Spanish National Police officer keeps watch during a protest by forest firefighters in Valladolid, northwest Spain, 24 September 2025. Thousands of firefighters and environmental agents blocked streets in Valladolid to demand year-round employment, and to protest precarious working conditions and the government’s plan to cut the summer workforce of 24,000 firefighters to 14,000 in the coming months. Picture: EPA/NACHO GALLEGO
A person holds a candle during the celebration of the Day of Our Lady of Mercy in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 24 September 2025. Picture: EPA/Orlando Barr
Visitors enjoy camping atmosphere next to a caricature Mount Rushmore sculpture depicting world leaders (L-R): Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, China’s President Xi Jinping, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump at The Summit Camp, a camping, outdoor activity and lifestyle tourism fair at Seacon Square shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 September 2025. The replica parody sculpture of Russian, Chinese, North Korean and US leaders inspired by the US Mount Rushmore National Monument was created to attract shoppers to visit the mall’s camping, outdoor and lifestyle tourism fair. Picture: EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Members of military-patriotic clubs participate in competitions during the Military-Patriotic Youth Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, 25 September 2025. The festival is held to educate civic consciousness, patriotism, readiness to serve the Fatherland, and to form patriotic feelings in young people, along with high spiritual and moral qualities based on respect for historical heritage. The main objectives of the festival are the comprehensive improvement of the personal qualities of young people: psychological stability, physical strength, endurance, quick decision-making, and the presence of the necessary knowledge and skills that allow them to act successfully in extreme conditions. Picture: EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Designer Adrian Appiolaza greets the audience at the end of the Moschino collection show at Milan’s Fashion Week Womenswear Spring / Summer 2026, on September 25, 2025 in Milan. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)
South African Police Service (SAPS) legal division Major General Marga van Rooyen testifies on the 6th Day of Madlanga Commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, 25 September 2025, to unpack legislative framework governing SAPS. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A yellow flag is waved at the seafront promenade, as Hezbollah supporters sail in small boats around the landmark Raouche rocks (Pigeon Rock) to mark the first anniversary of the killing of the party’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut on September 25, 2025. Hezbollah has planned several events to commemorate the September 27, 2024 killing of Nasrallah and his chosen successor Hashem Safieddine days later, both in massive Israeli air strikes on south Beirut. (Photo by anwar amro / AFP)
Italian riot policemen from the Carabinieri take part in an exercise during the ‘Carpathian Blue Shield 2025’ international drill at the Gendarmerie Training Center in Ochiuri village, near Bucharest, Romania, 25 September 2025. More than 500 Romanian and foreign riot police officers from 15 European countries are carrying out tactical simulations and operational scenarios aimed at strengthening partnerships and improving joint training in the face of security challenges. ‘Carpathian Blue Shield 2025’, now in its 11th edition, underscores Romania’s commitment to security, stability, and the protection of its citizens. Picture: EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT
St. James’s Park pelicans sit on a park bench at St. James’s Park in London, Britain, 25 September 2025. Pelicans have been part of St. James’s Park for hundreds of years and remain a popular sight for visitors. First introduced in 1664 as a gift from the Russian ambassador, around forty pelicans have since made the park their home. Picture: EPA/ANDY RAIN
Creator team pose with CA-1 Europa, the new air defense system during a presentation event at Helsing Germany GmbH in Tussenhausen-Mattsies, Germany, 25 September 2025. Picture: EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 24 September 2025