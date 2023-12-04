48 hours in pictures, 3 December 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
A visitor at the Joburg Zoo enjoys the zoo’s Festival of Lights, 1 December 2023, featuring an enchanting collection of illuminated life-size animal characters. Open from 7pm to 10pm, Thursday to Sunday, the event also features musical performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Runners dressed in Santa Claus outfits take off from the starting line during the Race of the Santas in Breckenridge, Colorado, on December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP)
Two huge balloons are led down the street during the Bolo Fest 2023 Christmas parade on Paseo de la Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, Mexico, 02 December 2023. Thousands of people attended the 9th edition of the ‘Bolo Fest 2023’ parade, featuring giant balloons and Christmas characters and marking the start of the December holidays for many. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez
Kenyan soldiers from the East African Community regional force (EAC-RF) prepare to leave the Democratic Republic of Congo, at Goma airport, on December 3, 2023. The East African Community (EAC) regional force began its withdrawal from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the morning of December 3 after Kinshasa deemed it ineffective and refused to renew its mandate. The regional bloc first deployed troops in the violence-plagued region in November last year after the resurgence of the M23 rebel group. (Photo by Alexis HUGUET / AFP)
Israeli troops and military vehicles are positioned near the border with the Gaza Strip on December 3, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
Men stand over a pavement along a flooded street following rainfall, as cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall, in Chennai on December 3, 2023. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP)
A woman with a dog on a leash walks down snow-covered stairs leading to a train platform in Munich, Germany, 02 December 2023. Due to heavy snowfall, flight operations at Munich Airport have been temporarily suspended until 03 December at 6 a.m., the airport announced. Several railway lines around Bavaria’s state capital Munich had to be closed overnight, Deutsche Bahn (DB) said. Snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day in south and southeast Germany with as much as 20 to 40 cm of snow covering some areas of Bavaria, followed by frost and partly slippery conditions, the German Meteorological Service (DWD) warned. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
This combination of pictures created on December 2, 2023, shows environmental activists posing for a photo at the Expo City during the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on December 3, 2023. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Participants display a banner during a demonstration demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
A person dressed as the folklore character ‘The Krampus’ performs during the annual Krampus Run in Whitby, Britain, 02 December 2023. The annual costumed parade interprets the Alpine folklore legend of the Krampus, a horned demon who punishes naughty children during the Christmas season. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Bangladeshi artists perform as Dhaka University students organize a celebration titled ‘Metro at TSC: Thank you Sheikh Hasina’ at Dhaka University campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 02 December 2023. The day-long events celebrate the arrival of the ‘Dream Metro Rail’ at the premises of Dhaka University. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
