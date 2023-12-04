48 hours in pictures, 3 December 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

A visitor at the Joburg Zoo enjoys the zoo’s Festival of Lights, 1 December 2023, featuring an enchanting collection of illuminated life-size animal characters. Open from 7pm to 10pm, Thursday to Sunday, the event also features musical performances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen