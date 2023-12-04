24 hours in pictures, 4 December 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Activists hold oversized mock cigarettes under the motto ‘You would not see tobacco at a Health conference’ as they protest and call for making the ‘big polluters pay’ on the fifth day of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai in Dubai, UAE, 04 December 2023. The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), runs from 30 November to 12 December, and is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference as over 70,000 estimated attendees, including the member states of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples and other relevant stakeholders will attend. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER