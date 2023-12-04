24 hours in pictures, 4 December 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Activists hold oversized mock cigarettes under the motto ‘You would not see tobacco at a Health conference’ as they protest and call for making the ‘big polluters pay’ on the fifth day of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai in Dubai, UAE, 04 December 2023. The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), runs from 30 November to 12 December, and is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference as over 70,000 estimated attendees, including the member states of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples and other relevant stakeholders will attend. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
A Barclays mobile banking van is pictured in the grounds of St Andrew’s Church in Hove, southern England on December 4, 2023. Following the closure of the Barclays branch in Hove on December 8, the Bank will be providing a weekly mobile branch situated in the churchyard St Andrew’s Church, until an agreement with the local council can be reached for a long-term solution for the mobile branch’s location. (Photo by GLYN KIRK / AFP)
Small scale fishers march to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment to hand over a memorandum of their demands on December 04, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group argues that the newly announced fishing quotas which enforce a basket allocation and require that they apply for commercial rights are robbing them of earning a living. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A driver walks near parked UAZ off-road vehicles during the sending off of the 119th humanitarian convoy gathered by the Russian Communist party destined to the Russian army and residents of occupied regions of Ukraine, at the Lenin State Farm, outside Moscow, Russia, 04 December 2023. As part of a humanitarian mission of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, a large convoy of UAZ off-road vehicles carrying food, medicine, drugs and military equipment has been sent to areas of the Russia so-called ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A boy plays atop of a snow hill at Red Square in front of the Kremlin’s Spasskaya tower after a heavy snowfall in Moscow on December 4, 2023. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
A woman and a child walk past a truck loaded with cabbages for sale near the town of Gjakova, Kosovo, on December 4, 2023. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)
Headquarters of the ANC, Luthuli House, in the Johannesburg CBD, 4 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Issa Kassissieh, dressed in a ‘Santa Claus’ costume, rides a camel on the Mount of Olives overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem, 04 December 2023, ahead of the peak of the Christmas Holidays season. Although Santa Claus in western cultures is the figure which is most associated with Christmas, the holidays in the Christian world actually celebrate the birth of the infant Jesus. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Fighters lift flags of Iraq and paramilitary groups, including al-Nujaba and Kataib Hezbollah, during a funeral in Baghdad for five militants killed a day earlier in a US strike in northern Iraq, on December 4, 2023. Dozens of mourners gathered on December 4 for the funeral of the five militants killed the previous day near Kirkuk in what a US military official described as a “self-defense strike”. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
Piles of waste at the corner of Claim and Plein Streets in Johannesburg, 4 December 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Labourers build a floating pontoon bridge ahead of the upcoming annual Hindu religious fair ‘Magh Mela’, along the shores of Ganges River in Prayagraj on December 4, 2023. (Photo by Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP)
A tourist takes a picture at the Cour Napoleon in front of the Louvre Pyramid, designed by Chinese-American architect Ieoh Ming Pei, standing at the Louvre museum, in central Paris, on December 4, 2023. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
Haze obscures the Dubai skyline including Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building on December 4, 2023. The United Arab Emirates is choking under “alarmingly high” air pollution levels fed by its fossil fuel industry, Human Rights Watch warned on December 4, as the oil-rich country hosts the UN’s COP28 climate talks in Dubai. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
A man throws water to put out a fire inside a public bus after an unidentified person set it on fire during a 48-hour nationwide blockade in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 04 December 2023. The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), along with allied parties, called for another 48-hour nationwide transport blockade to put pressure on Awami League (AL) ruling party’s government to resign ahead of the country’s January 2024 general election. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
