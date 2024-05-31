24 hours in pictures, 31 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A man dressed as a Dancing Devil performs during the Catholic Corpus Christi celebrations in Tarma, Vargas State, Venezuela on May 30, 2024. The Venezuelan Dancing Devils of Corpus Christi were recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2012. (Photo by Gabriela Oraa / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of robots of the Zurich Federal Institute of Technology playing a football game, Israeli soldiers during operations in the Gaza Strip, racegoers enjoying a drink on the first day of the Epsom Derby Festival horse racing event and Australian Indigenous performers during the annual Koojay Corroboree.
People step on US and Israeli flags painted on the ground in Sana’a, Yemen, 31 May 2024. A bombing campaign by the United States and the United Kingdom against Houthi positions in Yemen killed at least 16 people and wounded 35 others, according to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. Houthis’ leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, claimed in a televised speech on 30 May that his group has launched 27 ballistic missiles and drones against 10 ships affiliated with the US, UK and Israel in the Red Sea, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean in the previous week, aiming to halting Israel’s operations in Gaza. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Rescuers extinguish a fire in an apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv early on May 31, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russian strikes killed three people in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, authorities said today, after the United States had authorised Kyiv to use American weapons to hit targets inside Russia in defence of the region. ( Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)
Robots of the Zurich Federal Institute of Technology play a football game during the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva on May 30, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
A Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) student tosses a flower into the Charles River after she and other students walked out in protest as a show of support for Palestine during commencement ceremonies at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, 30 May 2024. Hundreds of students chanted slogans, temporarily blocked traffic, and left flowers in the Charles River in honor of Palestinian children killed since the Israeli military moved into Gaza. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on May 31, 2024 shows Israeli soldiers during operations in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP)
A man checks a truck laden with earthen water pots on a hot summer day in Jaffarabad, in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on May 31, 2024, amid the ongoing heatwave. Pakistan’s meteorological office has forecast three heatwaves — one already underway and two more set to hit in early and late June. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP)
Horse riders before a performance during the 23rd Hassan II Trophy for Traditional Equestrian Arts (Tbourida) in Rabat, Morocco, 30 May 2024. Tbourida was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021. Picture: EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI
A boy bathes to cool himself in a tubewell on a hot day at the fields in New Delhi, India, 31 May 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat red alert for Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. The IMD Director General M Mohapatra said they are checking the temperature sensor in Delhi’s Mungeshpur automatic weather station to see if it is working properly, as there were temperatures of over 50 degrees Celsius recorded on 29 May, and the weather department has reported that the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach around 44 degrees Celsius, in the Indian capital. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
Racegoers enjoy a drink on the first day of the Epsom Derby Festival horse racing event in Surrey, southern England on May 31, 2024. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP)
A Colombian Army soldier holds a weapon as he attends an event for the donation of 10 semi-permanent modular bridges by the US to Colombia, in Tolemaida, Colombia on May 30, 2024. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)
The City of London Corporation’s Common Cryer and Serjeant-at-Arms Major Peter Oweh reads a Royal Proclamation dissolving the present Parliament and declaring the calling of another on the steps of The Royal Exchange in London, Britain, 31 May 2024. The dissolution of Parliament automatically triggers a general election, which will be held on 04 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Reenactors gather beside a World War II era C37 aircraft (L) as weather holds up practice parachute jump preparations at North Weald Airfield in Epping, east of London, on May 31, 2024 ahead of the celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Members and supporters of the Islami Andolon Bangladesh party carry placards and shout slogans as they take part in a mass demonstration in support of the Palestinian people, after Friday prayers at the Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 31 May 2024. More than 34,600 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Australian Indigenous performers adorned in traditional body paint perform in the annual Koojay Corroboree as part of National Reconciliation Week at Coogee Beach in Sydney on May 31, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
Afghan youths cool off in a canal during the current heatwave, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 31 May 2024. Temperatures in Kandahar have been on the rise since last week, with this week’s high averaging at 40 degrees and predicted to further increase. This annual rise in temperature, which is expected to be hotter this year due to climate change, follows a period of severe cold and increased rainfall. Picture: EPA-EFE/QUDRATULLAH RAZWAN
