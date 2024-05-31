24 hours in pictures, 31 May 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A man dressed as a Dancing Devil performs during the Catholic Corpus Christi celebrations in Tarma, Vargas State, Venezuela on May 30, 2024. The Venezuelan Dancing Devils of Corpus Christi were recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2012. (Photo by Gabriela Oraa / AFP)