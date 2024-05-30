24 hours in pictures, 30 May 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Horse riders perform during the 23rd Hassan II Trophy of Traditional Equestrian Arts (Tbourida) in Rabat, Morocco, 29 May 2024. Tbourida was inscribed in 2021 on UNESCO’s representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jalal Morchidi