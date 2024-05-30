24 hours in pictures, 30 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Horse riders perform during the 23rd Hassan II Trophy of Traditional Equestrian Arts (Tbourida) in Rabat, Morocco, 29 May 2024. Tbourida was inscribed in 2021 on UNESCO’s representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jalal Morchidi
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of a red panda named Bernie in its enclosure at the Wroclaw Zoo, faithful dressed in traditional costumes of Polish mountain residents taking part in a traditional Corpus Christi procession in Chocholow village, a rainy day at the French Open and Honorary President of Reform UK Nigel Farage gesturing while speaking at a press conference.
A red panda named Bernie in its enclosure at the Wroclaw Zoo, in Wroclaw, Poland, 29 May 2024. The male was born almost a year ago at Fota Wildlife Park near Cork, Ireland and arrived in Wroclaw by air. He weighs over five kilograms and, as zoo employees emphasize, is large for his age. Picture: EPA-EFE/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI
Journalists and party officials monitor results as they are updated in the IEC (Independent Electoral Commission) National Results Operations Centre as voting counting continues, a day after the 2024 South African general election, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 30 May 2024. South Africans went to polls on 29 May to vote in the national and provincial elections to elect a new National Assembly and state legislatures. South Africans do not directly vote for the president. They vote for parties that will appoint 400 representatives to the National Assembly who will then choose the president for the next five years. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Faithful dressed in traditional costumes of Polish mountain residents take part in a traditional Corpus Christi procession in Chocholow village, in the Tatra Mountains, southern Poland, 30 May 2024. Corpus Christi, a religious holiday is celebrated on the second Thursday after Whit Sunday. Picture: EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT
Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials empty a ballot box during the vote counting process at the Norwood school voting station in Durban on May 29, 2024, during South Africa’s general election. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP)
A worker of Edhi foundation sprays cool water on people along a street on a hot day in Karachi, Pakistan, 30 May 2024. Pakistan is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures reaching up to 50 degrees Celsius in some areas, causing health concerns for citizens. Cities such as Dadu and Moenjodaro have recorded 50 degrees Celsius, while Karachi, the country’s financial hub, is bracing for its hottest week of the year, with temperatures potentially ranging between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius. The Met Office has warned that plain areas will remain under this severe heatwave, with possible dusty winds and thunderstorms, while people are advised to stay cool and hydrated. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) is welcomed by officials as she arrives for the opening of the headquarters of DSM-Firmenich, of the merger partners DSM and the Swiss Firmenich, in Maastricht, The Netherlands, 30 May 2024. The company, which is active in the fields of health, nutrition, personal care and perfumery, has moved into the former buildings of the Euroscoop and the old vocational school in Wyck. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
An activist from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) dressed as a chef holds a placard with the message ‘End Speciesism Go Vegan!’ while doing a mock cat barbeque as part of ‘Go Vegan’ campaign in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 29 May 2024. PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker said on statement ‘ When it comes to feeling pain and fear, a cat is no different from a cow, a lamb, a human, or any other sentient being’. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
US actress Demi Moore attends the FYC Red Carpet Event for FYC red carpet event for ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California, USA, 29 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
A farmer plants rice seeds in a rice field ahead of the start of the dry season in Aceh Besar, Indonesia, 30 May 2024. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) provided an early warning regarding climate conditions and drought preparedness in 2024, which could potentially occur in May up to July 2024 in some parts of Indonesia and could potentially disrupt agricultural production. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Indian people take bath in water on a hot day in New Delhi, India, 30 May 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat red alert for Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. The IMD Director General M Mohapatra said they are checking the temperature sensor in Delhi’s Mungeshpur automatic weather station to see if it is working properly, as there were temperatures of over 50 degrees Celsius recorded on 29 May. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
Olympiacos supporters light flares and fireworks as they watch a public broadcast of the UEFA Europa Conference League final soccer match of Olympiacos Piraeus against ACF Fiorentina, in Piraeus, Greece, 29 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Alexander Beltes
Court 5 is covered due to the rain during the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 29 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
Honorary President of Reform UK Nigel Farage gestures while speaking at a press conference for the Reform UK party at the Glaziers Hall, London, Britain, 30 May 2024. Britain will hold a snap general election on 04 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Members of social organizations demonstrate in front of a warehouse where more than five million kilos of food are found in Villa Martelli in the Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 May 2024. The Milei Government recognized that there are 5 million kilograms of food undistributed in spaces of the Ministry of Human Capital, which, it indicated, were acquired during the Government of the Peronist Alberto Fernandez (2019-2023) and retained by the current management based on the audits that are carried out, clarifying that they have different expiration dates and are not about to expire. Roncoroni. Picture: EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI
